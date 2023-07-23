Hawks place the clamps on Castlemaine to jump back into third spot

Eaglehawk got itself back on track with a commanding yet expected 18.13 (121) to 3.3 (21) win over Castlemaine.
After a highly disappointing performance at home last week against Gisborne, the Hawks have leapt back into third spot ahead of a crucial game versus Strathfieldsaye next Saturday.
The Magpies gave a good account of themselves in the first term kicking two of their three goals before the Hawks ran away with it in the second to lead by 50 points at the main break.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson said the primary focus for his side was on getting their defensive efforts right across both their midfield and defensive lines.
"It was a good team performance," he said.
"We focused on getting back to our defensive structures and limiting their scoring opportunities which we were able to do.
"Last week, we didn't set up well for when we lost the ball and when you do that against a quality outfit like Gisborne, they punish you, but that was much improved today."
The Hawks defence struggled last week with six of its starting back seven unavailable, but the return of Oscar Madden and Charlie Langford made a 'noticeable difference' according to Matheson.
Sam Thompson and Clayton Holmes inclusions for the big game next week will only alleviate the issue further.
Down the other end, Lewin Davis and Charlie Hillier kicked three apiece among 11 individual goalkickers for the Hawks.
Whether the Hawks have enough weapons in attack has been the major query to their premiership credentials this season, so the mass of goalkickers certainly left Matheson very happy.
"We're not searching for guys to kick bags but base it off everyone being able to chip in, so it was pleasing that occurred," he said.
Key forward Darcy Richards was the only casualty of the afternoon, injuring his shoulder with the severity currently unknown.
Matthew Filo, Callum McConachy and Bailey Henderson were again in the best for the Magpies.
