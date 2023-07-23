Bendigo Advertiser
Hans Zimmer's music brought to Bendigo for candlelight concert

By Ben Loughran
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 6:00am
The string quartet performing in the Bendigo Town Hall on July 22. Picture by Ben Loughran
The Elective Strings have rocked (as much as a string quartet can) the Bendigo Town Hall with renditions of some of the finest music by internationally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer.

