The Elective Strings have rocked (as much as a string quartet can) the Bendigo Town Hall with renditions of some of the finest music by internationally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer.
The event showcase music from both animated and live action film Zimmer had been a part of including Interstellar, James Bond, the Prince of Egypt and the Lion King.
The concert was held in the Bendigo Town Hall in front of around 60 people and will be returning in the middle of next August.
MORE NEWS:
Candlelight concerts are coming back to Bendigo on August 19 where again the best of Hans Zimmer will be played alongside another concert of Vivaldi's Four Seasons on the same date.
There will also be a tribute to the British rock group Queen on September 28 in the Bendigo Town Hall performed by the same group.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.