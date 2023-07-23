Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Gisborne make it four wins from its last five games

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs midfielder Flynn Lakey has racked up 86 disposals in his two games against Kangaroo Flat this season. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bulldogs midfielder Flynn Lakey has racked up 86 disposals in his two games against Kangaroo Flat this season. Picture by Noni Hyett

Gisborne was made to work for the four points against a plucky Kangaroo Flat but, in the end, comfortably prevailed to record a 14.19 (103) to 8.12 (60) victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.