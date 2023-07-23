Gisborne was made to work for the four points against a plucky Kangaroo Flat but, in the end, comfortably prevailed to record a 14.19 (103) to 8.12 (60) victory.
It was the Bulldogs' fourth win in five ahead of a virtual elimination final with their main BFNL rivals Kyneton next week.
A second-quarter burst of six goals in 15 minutes proved the difference in a game that was otherwise fairly even on the scoreboard.
"It was a bit of a grind," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"We had a couple of periods where we played how we wanted to, and that period in the second quarter opened the break, which we maintained."
As they did all day, the Bulldogs dominated at the coalface and in territory, but the Roos pressure in the first term was excellent, which prevented the Bulldogs from getting their run and carry going.
The Roos were efficient early heading inside 50, with six scoring shots from nine entries in the first term, while their opponents struggled to capitalise with nearly double the number of entries.
That dominance at stoppage, which eventually translated to a 161-101 contested ball count, 59-20 clearances and 60-44 inside 50s, led to the dam wall bursting during that second-quarter blitz.
Roos interim coach Jeremy Hayes was pleased with his side's effort and said those lapses in concentration are to be expected of an inexperienced outfit.
"I thought the endeavour and intensity was there from the boys, but we just had a couple of little lapses, which is what you expect from a young side."
"That second quarter passage was pretty much the difference in the end, but credit to the boys for recovering after it."
The Roos looked like making a game of it early in the third, but the Bulldogs recomposed themselves, and a goal on the three-quarter-time siren from Tom Cassidy gave his side an unassailable 38-point lead at the final change.
While it was another victory for the Bulldogs, they struggled to match the intensity that saw them comprehensively outplay Eaglehawk last Saturday.
Fox was disappointed with a couple of facets, particularly around ball movement.
"Our ball movement wasn't anywhere close to the style we wanted it to be," he said.
"We overused the ball and failed to spread with an attacking mindset.
"Because Flat was making it a contest-based game, we brought a lot of numbers around the ball, which made us think we need to use all these players rather than be efficient in how we exited."
Bulldogs tall forward Zac Denahy played his best game for the season, kicking 4.4 from 19 disposals and 14 marks.
He was backed up by an impressive Cassidy and the versatile Luke Ellings, who kicked one of the goals of the year in the last quarter with a check-side from deep in the pocket.
"Zac (Denahy) had a terrific game for us today and could have had a career-best afternoon if he converted better, but the way he led to the ball and marked was excellent," Fox said.
"I thought Luke Ellings gave us a good spark - he's a player with great talent and can play various roles."
Roos skipper Mitchell Collins filled the defensive hole left by Jordan Rouse and was voted his side's best.
Teenager Lachie Bianco became the Bulldogs' sixth under-18 to debut in the seniors this year but will struggle to keep his spot next week with Sam Graham and Liam Spear set to return.
