It won't go down as a Sandhurst-Strathfieldsaye classic, but that mattered little to the Dragons as they moved one step closer to securing the BFNL minor premiership.
The Dragons won an error-riddled contest 9.13 (67) to 5.10 (40) to remain two points clear of Golden Square at the top of the table.
The final margin flattered the undermanned Storm, who kicked three of their five goals for the match in the final four minutes of the game.
After leading by 11 points at the main break, Sandhurst led by as many as 45 points in the final quarter.
"At half-time we thought we hadn't made the most of our opportunities, but even though we'd given them a look at it score wise we felt we'd done a lot right,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"We had to persist, and while it never really broke up for us, it half did a couple of times.
"To be 40 points up and let them kick the last three goals was a bit disappointing.
"When you're playing a quality side you'd always take a one-point win let alone 20-odd points, so overall we're pretty happy."
The Dragons' defensive press and constant pressure forced the Storm into a plethora of turnovers.
The Storm's decision-making and foot skills were well below their usual high standards.
Sandhurst did a good job of restricting the impact of the Storm's most damaging field kick Luke Webb.
The dashing half-back had Zac Pallpratt for company and the determined Dragon played his role to perfection.
The Storm's erratic ball movement made the task for their forwards even tougher.
Lachlan Sharp's 200th senior game was a quiet one. He was held goalless by James Coghlan.
Coghlan, who has arguably been Sandhurst's best midfielder all season and should be a lock for the BFNL Team of the Year, showed his versatility by playing as a deep defender and shutting Sharp out of the contest.
"I thought our defence and press was as good as it has been all year today,'' Connick said.
"I thought we were able to take away a couple of things thay want to do with their possession game.
"We felt as though we restricted their uncontstested marks and handball receives, which are a big part of their game."
On a day where skills were far from silky, forwards who made the most of their chances were worth their weight in gold.
Andrew Collins showed his class and important to Sandhurst's forward make-up, kicking four of his side's nine goals.
The Storm could do with an injection of class forward of the ball to take some pressure off Sharp and James Schischka.
The impending return of Cooper Jones, Jack Exell and Caleb Ernst can't come quick enough for a Storm side that kicked three goals against Golden Square a fortnight ago and only had two on the board until the dying minutes against the Dragons.
The ongoing absence of their two best ball winners Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead and number one ruckman Tim Hosking also hurts.
Compounding the injury woes, Shannon Geary injured his hamstring in the first quarter of Saturday's game and Bo Alexander also left the ground injured.
"We were below-par today and we've got to own that,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We have to get better with our kicking. I thought we had enough of the ball, particularly in the first quarter, but it was much like the Golden Square game where we didn't capitalise.
"We could not use injuries as an excuse, but we have had a hard run all year and it's a worry for us.
"We can't string together a sound list to be competitive with the good sides.
"It's hard when there's a lot of class sitting on the sidelines.
"Other teams don't seem to cop the same amount of injuries as we do."
The Storm slipped to fifth on the ladder - two games and the best part of eight per cent clear of the surging sixth-placed Gisborne.
They travel to Canterbury Park next week to tackle third-placed Eaglehawk in a game that will have a huge bearing on the make-up of the top five.
Considering no team since Golden Square in 2001 has won the BFNL premiership from outside of the top three, next Saturday's clash is of huge importance to the Hawks and Storm.
Sandhurst faces another finals contender next weekend when it hosts fourth-placed South Bendigo at the QEO.
