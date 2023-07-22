The Bendigo Braves are one win away from the NBL1 South Women grand final after they defeated Waverley Falcons in Saturday night's qualifying final.
In front of their loyal home fans, the Braves executed another defensive masterclass in the 75-64 victory to earn a direct passage to the preliminary finals in a fortnight's time.
"It was good to get that one out of the way,'' Braves coach Mark Alabakov said.
"In finals you have to grind it out sometimes and that's what we did.
"Now we have four training sessions and a weekend off to sharpen our sword again."
The Braves didn't start the game as exactly as they'd planned.
The home side showed some nerves early, turning the ball over 12 times in the first quarter.
The Falcons led by as many as six points late in the first quarter before Braves star Amy Atwell steadied the ship by scoring the final six points of the quarter to tie the scores at 16-16.
After a rare scoreless quarter to open the match, Braves star Meg McKay came to life in the second quarter.
McKay scored 14 points for the quarter on 7-8 shooting to lead the Braves on a match-defining 26-14 run for the term.
While McKay's finishing inside the paint was the highlight of the quarter, at the other end of the floor the Braves' defence suffocated the Falcons.
The well-drilled Braves made the Falcons work extremely hard for their points.
The Falcons needed to make a run in the third quarter to stay in the game, but each time the Falcons looked like gaining some momentum the Braves came up with a big play.
While McKay and Atwell remained the biggest threat to the Falcons, the Braves had key contributions from Cassidy McLean and Maddie Sexton in the third quarter.
McLean's defence on Falcons' star Bec Cole was superb and she made some smart plays at the offensive end.
Sexton came off the bench to score five-straight points late in the quarter and extend the Bendigo lead to a game-high 17 points.
To the Falcons' credit they didn't throw in the towel in the final term.
They did get within nine points with four minutes remaining in the game, but an Atwell three-pointer put paid to any hopes the Falcons had of making a late charge.
Despite the scoreless opening quarter, McKay had a game-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Atwell didn't have her most efficient shooting night, but she still contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Kasey Burton had seven points and 12 rebounds and point guard Kelly Wilson had four points and a game-high 11 assists.
McLean finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
"Meg is such a focal point of what we do both as a finisher and as a decoy,'' Alabakov said of McKay.
"She demanded defensive attention which opened some space for Amy Atwell to get on the scoreboard.
"Some of our offensive execution in the second half could have been better. I thought we got a little bit less precise than we 've seen in previous weeks."
In the other qualifying final, Geelong United upstaged second-placed Mt Gambier 86-76 to also advance to the preliminary finals.
Bendigo's opponent in the preliminary final on August 5 will be the winner of next week's semi-final between Mt Gambier and Ringwood Hawks.
The Hawks kept their season alive by thrashing Sandringham 81-56 in Saturday night's second elimination final.
Eltham defeated Frankston 75-53 in the first elimination final to earn a crack at Waverley in the semi-finals.
