Bendigo Braves too classy for Waverley in NBL1 qualifying final

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 22 2023 - 11:27pm, first published 9:00pm
Bendigo Brave guard Cassidy McLean crashes though the Falcons defence. Picture by Darren Howe
The Bendigo Braves are one win away from the NBL1 South Women grand final after they defeated Waverley Falcons in Saturday night's qualifying final.

