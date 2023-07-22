Is the Commonwealth Games a sports evolution casualty?

Given the interest and enthusiasm in the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Victorian government's decision to pull out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games may have seemed puzzling.
Australia is, after all, a sports-mad nation.
Melbourne is the sporting capital of the world!
For many, team and code loyalties are tribal.
Sports stars are more celebrated than politicians, academics and actors.
Aussies have been glorying in international sporting success ever since the first cricket Test in 1877 and our first Olympic medals at Athens in 1896.
So how is it possible for the Andrews' government to go back on its commitment to host what would have been the 23rd Empire/Commonwealth Games and expect to get away with it?
The short answer is that sport in Australia has changed and that the world has changed as well.
More people play soccer - "the beautiful game" - in Australia than any other sport.
The popularity of the women's game has exploded worldwide.
Here we have a celebrated team in the Matildas, who faced off against Ireland on Thursday night.
While more than one million Australians kick the round ball only 134,000 athletes, coaches and officials are registered with Athletics Australia and Swimming Australia.
From the get go, in June 2020, when Australia and New Zealand won the rights to the Women's World Cup organisers knew they would be able to "put bums on seats".
Victoria's Commonwealth Games, however, was never guaranteed high attendances because of the "regional model" insisted upon by the Andrews' government.
Hosting a wide range of sports in many regional centres using facilities which hadn't been built was always going to be costly.
And there were many questions being raised - without too many concrete answers being given before the cancellation - about how host cities, such as Bendigo - would have accommodated the influx of competitors, their support staff and spectators.
It remains to be seen, in the wake of Victoria's decision to pull out, whether or not the Games will survive at all.
While it has been suggested that Birmingham, the 2022 host city, could fill the breach, the question is "why would they?" The UK is, if anything, even shorter of a quid than Victoria.
No other Australian states are prepared to clean up Victoria's mess and neither Canada nor New Zealand are remotely interested.
While everybody likes to play, nobody wants to pay - especially in times like these.
The Games themselves have always been a "white bread" affair. Australia and the UK have hosted the lion's share over the years.
Canada and New Zealand, while keen in the mid-20th century, seem to have lost interest.
The last New Zealand Games were in Auckland in 1990. The last Canadian games were in British Colombia in 1994.
The first time the Games went outside what were once called the "white dominions" was in Jamaica in 1966. The second was in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. The third in Delhi in 2010.
Five of the last six Games have been in either the UK or Australia, countries that have traditionally dominated the medal tally.
With interest in the Commonwealth on the slide following the death of Queen Elizabeth II the demise of the Games could see the sun set on the last tattered - and largely anachronistic - remnants of the British Empire.
If that is the case then may it rest in peace.
What is your view on the Commonwealth Games cancellation? Send us a letter to the editor at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.