Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Guildford Family Hotel chimney catches fire with firefighters attending

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 22 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA volunteers have been called out to a small fire in Guildford.
CFA volunteers have been called out to a small fire in Guildford.

Firefighters have dosed a small blaze at the Guildford Family Hotel chimney which broke out earlier this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.