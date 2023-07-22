Firefighters have dosed a small blaze at the Guildford Family Hotel chimney which broke out earlier this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the pub just before 2pm when a small fire broke out in the family hotel located about 45kms south-west of Bendigo.
First responders were required to break down a wall to investigate and access part of the fire but the fire is still burning, albeit not posing risk to lives.
Six emergency vehicles were at the scene on Fryers Street before being required to scale a ladder to be able to access the top of the chimney.
From the elevated platform the firefighters were able to squirt water down the chimney and extinguish the blaze.
Power had to be disconnected from the building to allow firefighters to access the area safely.
No one was harmed during the incident.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
