SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Gisborne 14.19 (103) d Kangaroo Flat 8.12 (60)
Maryborough 6.8 (44) lt Kyneton 14.18 (102)
South Bendigo 10.10 (70) lt Golden Square 21.9 (135)
Sandhurst 9.13 (67) d Strathfieldsaye 5.10 (40)
Elmore 8.7 (55) lt Heathcote 15.13 (103)
North Bendigo 13.20 (98) d Colbinabbin 8.10 (58)
Mt Pleasant 7.8 (50) lt White Hills 15.7 (97)
LBU 9.5 (59) lt Leitchville-Gunbower 16.14 (110)
Pyramid Hil 25.10 (160) d Mitiamo 7.7 (49)
Marong 24.12 (156) d BL-Serpentine 3.8 (26)
Newbridge 10.12 (72) d MGYCW 9.7 (61)
Wycheproof-Narraport 13.8 (86) d St Arnaud 2.8 (20)
Wedderburn 18.21 (129) d Boort 8.6 (54)
Charlton 11.5 (71) lt Nullawil 14.14 (98)
Donald 13.7 (85) lt Birchip-Watchem 15.11 (101)
Natte Bealiba 39.20 (254) d Campbells Creek 2.2 (14)
Avoca 10.10 (70) lt Dunolly 12.10 (82)
Newstead 11.9 (75) lt Harcourt 15.13 (103)
Carisbrook 12.11 (83) d Navarre 5.8 (38)
Trentham 17.11 (113) d Talbot 9.4 (58)
A GRADE: South Bendigo 93 def Golden Square 26, Gisborne 32 def Kangaroo Flat 25, Sandhurst 84 def Strathfieldsaye 41, Kyneton 59 def Maryborough 30, Castlemaine 44 def Eaglehawk 35.
A RESERVE: Sandhurst 64 def Strathfieldsaye 39, Gisborne 43 def Kangaroo Flat 40, South Bendigo 63 def Golden Square 22, Eaglehawk 51 def Castlemaine 50.
B GRADE: Gisborne 53 def Kangaroo Flat 47, South Bendigo 46 def Golden Square 34, Sandhurst 76 def Strathfieldsaye 35, Eaglehawk 62 def Castlemaine 34, Kyneton 61 def Maryborough 32.
B RESERVE: Eaglehawk 53 def Castlemaine 16, Kyneton 36 def Maryborough 22, Sandhurst 48 def Strathfieldsaye 36, Golden Square 36 def South Bendigo 34, Kangaroo Flat 48 def Gisborne 35.
17-UNDER: Castlemaine 51 def Eaglehawk 28, Maryborough 74 def Kyneton 16, Gisborne 43 def Kangaroo Flat 30, Golden Square 77 def South Bendigo 23, Sandhurst 47 def Strathfieldsaye 30.
A GRADE: Leitchville-Gunbower 36 def LBU 32, Colbinabbin 69 def North Bendigo 42, White Hills 64 def Mount Pleasant 41, Elmore 59 def Heathcote 39.
A RESERVE: LBU 51 def Leitchville-Gunbower 44, White Hills 38 def Mount Pleasant 26, Elmore 48 def Heathcote 28, Colbinabbin 46 def North Bendigo 39.
B GRADE: White Hills 52 def Mount Pleasant 43, Colbinabbin 47 def North Bendigo 32, Elmore 49 def Heathcote 22, LBU 52 def Leitchville-Gunbower 43.
B RESERVE: LBU 57 def Leitchville-Gunbower 21, Mount Pleasant 54 def White Hills 45, North Bendigo 35 def Colbinabbin 29, Elmore 70 def Heathcote 18.
UNDER-17: LBU 34 def Leitchville-Gunbower 27, Mount Pleasant 46 def White Hills 31, Colbinabbin 56 def North Bendigo 36, Elmore 45 def Heathcote 35.
UNDER-15: LBU 23 def Leitchville-Gunbower 17, Mount Pleasant 62 def White Hills 17, North Bendigo 54 def Colbinabbin 35, Elmore 68 def Heathcote 22.
UNDER-13: Colbinabbin 38 def North Bendigo 10, White Hills 25 def Mount Pleasant 10, Heathcote 26 def Elmore 22, Leitchville-Gunbower 25 def LBU 24.
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 64 def Newbridge 39, Bridgewater 64 def Calivil United 42, Mitiamo 57 def Pyramid Hill 37, Marong 74 def BL-Serpentine 22.
B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 60 def Newbridge 36, Pyramid Hill 27 def Mitiamo 19, Bridgewater 62 def Calivil United 24, Marong 72 def BL-Serpentine 25.
C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 63 def Newbridge 26, Marong 61 def BL-Serpentine 40, Bridgewater 64 def Calivil United 30, Pyramid Hill 46 def Mitiamo 21.
C RESERVE: Marong 60 def BL-Serpentine 28, Maiden Gully YCW 44 def Newbridge 42, Bridgewater 45 def Calivil United 37, Mitiamo 31 def Pyramid Hill 27.
17-UNDER: Marong 38 def BL-Serpentine 37, Pyramid Hill 58 def Mitiamo 14, Maiden Gully YCW 57 def Newbridge 30, Bridgewater 48 def Calivil United 44.
15-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 39 def Marong 36, Pyramid Hill 41 def Mitiamo 16, Calivil United 37 dr Bridgewater 37.
13-UNDER: Calivil United 48 def Bridgewater 28, Pyramid Hill 37 def Mitiamo 7, BL-Serpentine 26 def Marong 20.
A GRADE: Nullawil 43 def Charlton 40, Birchip-Watchem 51 def Donald 46, Wycheproof-Narraport 47 def St Arnaud 40, Wedderburn 60 def Boort 48.
B GRADE: Charlton 43 dr Nullawil 43, Boort 48 def Wedderburn 47, St Arnaud 47 def Wycheproof-Narraport 32, Donald 48 def Birchip-Watchem 40.
C GRADE: Nullawil 100 def Charlton 7, Boort 59 def Wedderburn 32, St Arnaud 49 def Wycheproof-Narraport 17, Donald 40 dr Birchip-Watchem 40.
17-UNDER A: Wycheproof-Narraport 35 def St Arnaud 21, Nullawil 39 def Charlton 18, Birchip-Watchem 40 def Donald 28, Boort 60 def Wedderburn 11.
14-UNDER A: Nullawil 33 def Charlton 3, Boort 32 def Wedderburn 1, Donald 38 def Birchip-Watchem 23, St Arnaud 27 def Wycheproof-Narraport 17.
14-UNDER B: Birchip-Watchem 14 def Donald 9, BOort 28 def Wedderburn 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.