HDFNL RD 14: Demons grab hold of third; Bombers beat Cats again

WHITE Hills has climbed into the Heathcote District league top three after orchestrating a 98-point turnaround on Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
When they previously met in round five the Blues belted the Demons by 51 points. But in their return bout at Toolleen it was the Demons who turned the tables, winning by 47 points, 15.7 (97) to 7.8 (50), to leap Mount Pleasant and move from fourth to third.
With four rounds remaining the Demons are now in the box seat to likely join Heathcote and North Bendigo with a coveted double chance come finals time.
The Demons are now a game clear of Mount Pleasant, and also have an extra game up their sleeve having had two byes already, making Saturday's result of major significance in their quest for a first flag since 1988.
"We had 22 players today who were just unbelievable... we didn't have one passenger," White Hills coach Jack Fallon said.
"It was our best four-quarter performance of the season... we burst out of the stoppages really well and Mounts were flat footed, whereas last time we played it was the complete opposite and we couldn't keep up with them."
We had 22 players today who were just unbelievable... we didn't have one passenger- Jack Fallon - White Hills coach
The Demons were nine points in front at three quarter-time, before blowing the Blues away in the final term, kicking 6.3 to 0.1.
Adding to the Demons' dominance late is that Mount Pleasant has been the best last-quarter team in the competition this season, winning 11 of their previous 12 final terms.
"It was really pleasing the way the boys were able to put the foot down in the last quarter," Fallon said.
The experienced Brady Childs led the Demons with a huge game in the midfield that was also complemented by kicking three goals.
"I reckon Brady would have had 40 touches today... he played through the midfield all day and wound back the clock," Fallon said.
Kaiden Antonowicz and James Davies each kicked four goals for the Demons, while Mitch Bennett was the sole multiple goalkicker for the Blues with three.
The Blues have slid from second to fourth over the past two rounds following back-to-back losses against White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower.
"We found it hard to score freely today... we won enough of the ball and played the way we wanted to, but just broke down in the forward line," Blues co-coach Adam Baird said.
"They then kicked a couple of goals early in the last quarter and being a young group our heads dropped and they ran away with it.
"Full credit to White Hills - they played really well and outclassed us in the end."
Full-back Michael Whiting was named the best player for the Blues.
"He took a heap of intercept marks and played really well," Baird said.
For the second time this season the re-emerging Leitchville-Gunbower has knocked over reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United.
Before this year there had only been three instances since 1990 of the previous year's wooden-spooner beating the HDFNL's reigning premier.
The Bombers have now done it twice this season, with their 16.14 (110) to 9.5 (59) win at Lockington following their earlier round five win over the Cats that at the time snapped a 19-game losing streak.
The hugely improved Bombers have now won six of their past nine games and are very much in the finals mix, now only trailing the fifth-placed Cats by one game.
The Bombers laid the foundation for their win by kicking five goals to two in the first term, while later closing the game out with nine goals to four in the second half.
Included in the Bombers' team was five sets of brothers - Tom and James Brereton, Josh and Billy Hawken, Chris and Nick Horman, Caleb and Zac Hislop and Nathan and Matt McLellan.
"We made a good start to the game, but went away from what we were doing well during that second quarter and let them get back into a bit of an arm-wrestle with us," Bombers' coach Shannon Keam said.
"We were able to re-calibrate at half-time and get that ascendancy back in the second half."
Assistant coach Chris Horman booted five goals for the Bombers, whose best was ruckman Jobee Warde.
"Jobee had a really good battle with Tyler Phillips in the ruck and they just went at it all day," Keam said.
The loss brought an end to the Cats' five-game winning streak.
For the third game in a row skipper and midfield workhorse Brodie Collins was the best for the Cats, while forward Anthony McMahon was their only multiple goalkicker with three.
North Bendigo celebrated captain Aarryn Craig's 250th senior game with a 40-point victory against Colbinabbin at Atkins Street.
The Grasshoppers kicked the first three goals of the game, but the Bulldogs steadied after the early challenge to win 13.20 (98) to 8.10 (58).
Craig kicked two goals and featured among the best for the Bulldogs, who also welcomed back triple premiership star Jordan Ford for his first game since early June following a heel injury.
"The frustrating part of today was our inaccuracy. We let ourselves down with our kicking in front of goal," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We controlled the first 10 to 12 minutes and felt we probably should have been six goals up, but we missed chances and every time Colbo went forward and had an opportunity they kicked straight.
"That was the difference early, but we worked ourselves back into it well."
Defender Ryan Alford and ball-magnet midfielder Nick Waterson (two goals) led the best players for the Bulldogs, while the Grasshoppers named skipper David Price their best in the unfamiliar role of ruck.
The Grasshoppers' ruck stocks took a blow a fortnight earlier when Jasper McArdle injured his ACL.
"We had a crack, but it's hard work when you don't have a recognised ruckman and you're giving up a fair bit of height around the ground," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said.
"We were up against it from the outset, but I thought our endeavour and fight was there all day."
Logan Fitzgerald, who has been the Grasshoppers' standout player this year, suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
For the first time since 2012 Heathcote has won five games in a row.
The ladder-leading Saints extended their winning run with a 48-point away victory over Elmore, 15.13 (103) to 8.7 (55).
"I thought we were a little bit flat today coming off the bye last week, but we'll take an eight-goal win," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
The Saints were still without gun forward Corey Grindlay, who missed his third game with a broken finger, while consistent on-baller Liam Jacques (knee) was sidelined.
Among the standouts for the Saints was midfielder Jesse Davies (two goals).
"I thought Jesse was our best today coming back into the side," Saladino said.
"He's a big strong presence in the midfield and also went forward and kicked a couple of goals, which was handy.
"Callum Birch who is a 19-year-old was really good and I thought Will Long played a great game in the backline as well."
Jackson Conforti and Braden Padmore kicked three goals each for the Saints.
The Bloods, who have now gone 10 games without a win, were best served by Rhys Holmberg and Jarrad Kyne.
Mitch Carson and Darcy Laffy kicked two goals each.
