LVFNL RD 15: Another week... another Marong win by more than 100

MARONG has now beaten all eight Loddon Valley league rivals by at least 100 points in consecutive weeks after demolishing Bears Lagoon-Serpentine on Saturday.
Normally a 1st vs 3rd match-up would offer a competitive game, but such is the dominance of the Panthers, it was another blowout Marong win.
This time the margin was 130 points as the rampaging Panthers thumped the Bears 24.12 (156) to 3.8 (26) at Serpentine.
Over their past eight games since they had the bye in round seven the Panthers have now recorded winning margins of 141 points (v Bridgewater), 180 (v Mitiamo), 186 (v Maiden Gully YCW), 119 (v Inglewood), 138 (v Newbridge), 120 (v Pyramid Hill), 127 (v Calivil United) and 130 (v BL-Serpentine), during which they have outscored their opposition 1326 to 185.
Star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell started Saturday on 94 goals for the season and had five early in the second term to take his tally to 99.
But there didn't seem any great urgency beyond that for Grenfell to kick the sixth he needed for the ton and he finished the day on 99, leaving him needing to kick just one at home against Bridgewater on August 5 on what will be the club's 50-year Golden Jubilee Day to get to 100 for the second year in a row.
Marong coach Linton Jacobs labelled the Panthers' first two quarters the best half of footy his side had played for the year.
The fast-starting Panthers kicked the opening four goals of the game and by half-time - as they have done so often this year - had put the game out of reach of their opposition as they led by 81 points, 15.6 to 2.3.
"I was super pleased with the way the boys went about it today," Jacobs said.
"I reckon that first half in particular was our best half of footy for the year. We won the contest and our ability to get the ball from the inside to the outside was really slick and our ball movement was really on today."
The Panthers beat the side sitting third on the ladder by 130 points without two of their key avenues to goal, with forwards Matt Riordan (hamstring) and Kain Robins (back) both sidelined.
As well as Grenfell kicking five goals, Kyle Manley, who was named best for the Panthers, also slotted five.
The Panthers had winners all over the ground, with their best players also featuring rebounding defender Richard Tibbett, skipper Corey Gregg (two goals) in the midfield, the lively duo of Ryley Taylor (two goals) and Jacob Ede and ruckman Michael Bradbury.
Bears coach Justin Laird, who battled hard all day in the midfield, was his side's best on a day when the home side was comprehensively outplayed.
"We got taught a football lesson today... that's the gist of it," Laird said.
"We know Marong is a quality side and we spoke during the week about what they do well, but we also focused on what we can do well and they didn't give us the chance to do any of that today.
"So in that regard it was very disappointing."
The Bears lost Callum Draper (hip) in the first quarter, while Andrew Gladman, who had started the game in defence on Grenfell, copped a corkie.
An eight-goal bag to Jesse Sheahan helped spearhead Pyramid Hill to a 111-point win over Mitiamo at home.
The Bulldogs ended Mitiamo's three-game winning streak with the 25.10 (160) to 7.7 (49) victory, with Sheahan's haul of eight goals following his five against Bridgewater the previous week.
"Jesse is a bit of a Mr. Fix-it for us at the moment," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"He has played back, wing and forward... wherever we have had injures he has been filling holes for us and is going really well.
"His ability to play at either end of the ground is a real asset for us. He led up well today and got on the end of a few inside 50."
The Bulldogs also had Will Perryman kick five goals, while their best player was Declan Slingo.
"Declan's work in the middle and around the contest was very good," Fitzpatrick said.
"Most of the clearances we got today were probably on the back of his work."
Pyramid Hill's reigning Harding medallist Billy Micevski suffered a calf injury early in the game.
While beaten, the 111-point margin was an improvement for the Superoos on their round six game against Pyramid Hill when they lost by 162.
"Pyramid Hill outplayed us today and played a better brand of footy, but I thought we hung fairly tough," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"The scoreboard probably doesn't indicate it, but I thought we played a much better second half when we were able to win a lot more of the ball and won the inside 50s and clearances.
"I thought our leaders were good again today in Dylan Clohesy in the backline, Luke Lougoon and Ross Turner (two goals) and Zac Morrison and Tom Campbell also played good games for us."
Brayden Baines kicked three of the Superoos' seven goals.
Bridgewater ended its three-game losing streak and effectively closed the door to the top five.
The Mean Machine beat Calivil United by 10 points, 10.14 (74) to 9.10 (64), with the result leaving Bridgewater three games, plus almost 30 per cent, inside the top five with three rounds remaining.
Bridgewater's victory at Calivil came after the Mean Machine had trailed the Demons by 11 points at half-time.
"The first half was fairly scrappy and Calivil got hold of us a bit, but in the second half our younger crew got going and we were able to convert a bit better," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was a good battle between a couple of young sides."
Outside of Charlton Hindle, Bridgewater's best was filled with players aged 20 or under - Darcy Wood, James Naughton, Oliver Muggleton, Ayden McDowell and Nick Naughton.
"We had plans this year for our younger players to get opportunities, but some of it has been a bit forced with injury and those young guys are getting a good taste of it at senior level," Ladson said.
Bridgewater's Jeremy Campbell was the leading goalkicker on the ground with four.
"Jeremy could have had a really big day today, but he was a bit wayward in front of goal. He stood up for us though when we needed him to and is a real competitor in the air," Ladson said.
"He is fairly strong overhead and can also play as a mobile ruckman."
Ben Baker with three was the leading goalkicker for the Demons, whose best players were - like last week - again led by the pair of Jack Maher and Cody Thompson.
Newbridge turned a half-time deficit into its fourth win of the season, beating Maiden Gully YCW at home by 11 points.
The Eagles led by seven points at half-time, but the Maroons gained the upper hand in the third term, kicking four goals to one on the path to a 10.12 (72) to 9.7 (61) victory.
"We were fairly ordinary in the first half and they were playing some good open footy," Newbridge co-coach Sam Gale said.
"We gave the boys a bit of a rev at half-time and they responded well and we also played our zone much better, so that was pleasing."
Having one stage been 1-7 after playing their first eight games on the road, the Maroons are now 3-3 over their past six matches since their return to Riverside Park following last October's flooding.
Tyler McLeod, Gale and Will Copland headed the best players for the Maroons, while veteran Chris Dixon was a strong focal point with four goals.
The defeat consigned the Eagles to their ninth loss in a row, with Saturday the second time in their past three games they had been in front by seven points at half-time, but frustratingly unable to convert that advantage into a win.
"It was two fairly evenly-matched teams, so it was competitive throughout and the game was always up for grabs," said Maiden Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald, who kicked two goals.
"Unfortunately, like the Mitiamo game a couple of weeks ago when we had been in front at half-time there was a bit of dejavu... Newbridge came out and kicked four goals to one in the third quarter and we then had to do it the hard way.
"We responded in the last quarter and didn't give up, but Newbridge played the last quarter well in terms of flooding our forward line and making it hard for us to get some clean entries and score."
Forward Brandon Dimech and Cooper Hale were named the Eagles' best.
