The Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria (CASACV) commemorated 40 years of service across Central Victoria on July 13.
A total of 90 CASACV board, staff, supporters and partners attended the event acknowledging the time, expertise, and support poured into the CASACV over the past four decades.
The centre provides crucial support, advocacy, and counselling to individuals affected by sexual abuse and violence across the Central Victorian region.
Acting chair of the CASASV board Linsey Bish said the event was an opportunity to take stock on the personal contributions that mark the "momentous occasion".
"The organisation's 40-year milestone emphasises the past contributions, advocacy, and unwavering dedication that have paved the way for this momentous occasion," she said.
"It is exciting to think that 90 people who have supported the service or been employed are coming together for this celebration."
Established in 1983, CASACV has played a vital role in the lives of children, young people, and adults who have experienced sexual assault trauma.
Since then, CASACV CEO Kate Wright said the centre had witnessed a change for the better in the way communities approach survivors.
"There is positive shift in community beliefs surrounding sexual violence, as blame is increasingly being placed on the perpetrators rather than victims," Ms Wright said.
"This transformation has empowered more individuals than ever before to seek the necessary support and advocacy for their recovery."
Attendees to the event included Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, and City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf.
