Greater Bendigo marked down for roads in 2023 satisfaction survey

Updated July 21 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
A survey suggests the City of Gerater Bendigo could up its performance on sealed roads. Picture by Darren Howe
The Bendigo council's score for sealed road conditions has hit "an all time low", independent pollsters have found in the latest survey on council satisfaction levels.

