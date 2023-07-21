The Bendigo council's score for sealed road conditions has hit "an all time low", independent pollsters have found in the latest survey on council satisfaction levels.
Around one in seven residents say the City of Greater Bendigo needs to up their sealed road maintenance in a patchy report card compiled by independent pollsters at JWS Research.
Still, the council's performance on sealed roads was four per cent higher than the average for similar regional centres.
The pollsters did not mention whether the floods and storm damage that hit the municipality last spring could have contributed to the low sealed road score.
The floods were among heavy rain events that left potholes and washed away roads for the council and other levels of government to clean up.
The annual poll of 400 residents has found room for improvement in a range of areas, including among residents in rural parts of the municipality.
Pollsters say the council should focus on improving consultation and engagement, too.
"Rural Bendigo should be the first priority, as performance in this region is significantly lower than Council average," they said.
The observations are among the weak spots in a council performance that has been largely stable since the last survey in 2022, pollsters said.
"One third of residents rate the value for money they receive from Council in infrastructure and services provided to their community as 'very good' or 'good'," they said.
Only a quarter of residents rated the council as "poor" or "very poor" on the infrastructure and services front.
People rated the council highest for waste management, especially in built up areas.
People aged 50 to 64 years were least satisfied with the council's overall direction, while those in rural areas were the most.
The number of people who thought the council's direction was deteriorating had fallen to 15 per cent of everyone surveyed, down from 19 per cent a year ago.
Acting chief executive Andrew Cooney said the council would use insights from the survey for things going well and those requiring attention
"We received strong results in the waste management, customer service, and decision-making categories which is great to see, and we continue to seek new ways to improve the delivery of our services which we know are highly valued in the community," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
