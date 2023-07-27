Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Five rounds to go and both the Bulldogs (6th) and Tigers (7th) are eight points outside the BFNL top five.
Clearly, plenty has to go right for both sides if they are to make a late push for the finals, with winning this contest a non-negotiable to keep a September pulse flickering.
Kyneton won their earlier encounter by two points, but the Bulldogs, with the huge full-time inclusion in recent weeks of star midfielder Brad Bernacki, are playing a far better brand of footy since then and with a 4-1 record over their past five games have breathed some life back into their season.
Conversely, the Tigers are 1-4 in their past five games, with the contrasting formlines of the two sides giving the Bulldogs' favoritism in this clash of the arch rivals.
Last time: Kyneton 12.3 (75) def Gisborne 10.13 (73).
Since 2010: Gisborne 12; Kyneton 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Unfortunately for the Magpies, can't see this being anything other than another ugly result at the hands of the Bulldogs as has regularly been the case, with Golden Square having beaten Maryborough by more than 200 points five times in their past 13 meetings.
The Bulldogs are flying with nine wins in a row during which they are +819 for disposals, +53 for clearances, +304 for marks, +190 for inside 50s and +819 for scoring.
A steep learning curve for the young Magpies looms.
Last time: Golden Square 39.19 (253) def Maryborough 2.2 (14).
Since 2010: Golden Square 23; Maryborough 1.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
The Bloods are headed back to their old stomping ground, the QEO, for the first time since making Harry Trott Oval their new full-time home ground this year.
Plenty riding on this clash for both Sandhurst and South Bendigo.
The Dragons need to win to keep hold of top spot on the ladder, while the fourth-placed Bloods are in the thick of a three-way fight for third spot with Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye.
Again, the spotlight is firmly on the Bloods and whether they can perform when the heat is on given last week's 67-point loss to Golden Square now has them 1-5 against top-five sides.
Big day off the field for the Dragons with their "Back To" when anyone who has had a connection with the club in the past will be admitted free and they will be treated to a battle featuring two of the BFNL's best ruckmen in Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking and South Bendigo's Mac Cameron.
Last time: Sandhurst 15.15 (105) def South Bendigo 7.10 (52).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 18; South Bendigo 8.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Chance for the Roos to win more than four games in a season for the first time since 2016.
The Roos head into Saturday with a 4-9 record and will start favourites at home against the Magpies in this tussle between 8th and 9th.
The Magpies certainly aren't without a chance and if they can get over the line will have more than two wins in a season for the first time since 2016.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 14.11 (95) def Castlemaine 6.11 (47).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 20; Castlemaine 4.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
An old-fashioned "eight-point" game between the Hawks and Storm.
With Sandhurst and Golden Square in the box seat to fill the top two rungs in either order, it leaves only one spot in the all-important top three up for grabs and three teams fighting it out.
The Hawks (3rd) and Storm (5th) are two of those teams, with the pair separated by half-a-game and South Bendigo (4th) sandwiched in between.
The Hawks have yo-yoed between third and fifth for the past six weeks, but after last week's 100-point win over Castlemaine have got back to that third spot.
The Storm are 1-2 in their past three games, with those two losses to Sandhurst and Golden Square games in which they kicked a combined 8.24 from 89 inside 50s.
Such is the swing hinging on this game for the Storm, win and there's a strong chance they are sitting 3rd come 5pm Saturday.
Lose though and they drop six points adrift of third, but will also have either Gisborne or Kyneton within striking distance.
Last time: Eaglehawk 14.15 (99) def Strathfieldsaye 2.9 (21).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Eaglehawk 14.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
A matter of tuning up now for the finals for Pyramid Hill, which has three games left before attacking the business end of the season.
The versatile Jesse Sheahan is playing good footy for the Bulldogs in his first season at the club and has impacted inside 50 the past two weeks with 13 goals in wins over Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
Season continues to be hard yards for the Eagles, now with eight defeats in a row in what's the club's longest losing streak since 2009.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 19.18 (132) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.6 (18).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; Maiden Gully YCW 6.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Since finally returning home to Riverside Park in round 10 the Maroons are 3-3 in games against Calivil United, BL-Serpentine, Marong, Bridgewater, Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW.
Contrast that to earlier in the season, the Maroons were 1-5 on the road against the same opponents, so have made inroads as the year has progressed, which Inglewood will be wary of.
Big day for Inglewood - win on Saturday and there is no way the Blues, who haven't finished in the top five since 2003, can miss the finals.
Last time: Inglewood 20.15 (135) def Newbridge 8.9 (57).
Since 2010: Newbridge 20; Inglewood 4.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
The Demons on their home turf - and on a big reunion weekend - will be striving to end a six-game losing streak.
Of the two wins the Demons have had this year, one was against Mitiamo by 25 points in round seven.
The Superoos have taken significant steps forward since then and will be hungry to get one back on the Demons and get a fifth win on the board before finishing with two tough games against BL-Serpentine and Marong.
Last time: Calivil United 13.10 (88) def Mitiamo 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Calivil United 16; Mitiamo 14.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
In the words of Bears coach Justin Laird, his side was taught an old fashioned "football lesson" by the rampaging Marong last week in a 130-point hiding.
With finals on the horizon the Bears will be looking to restore some confidence when they tackle the Mean Machine.
The fifth-placed Mean Machine is coming off a hard-fought 10-point win over Calivil United to square its ledger back at 7-7.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 13.12 (90) def Bridgewater 7.8 (50).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 24; BL-Serpentine 6.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The first game in what has the potential to be the round of the season in the HDFNL.
The Demons will be aiming to pick up from where they left off last week when they ran Mount Pleasant off its feet in the last quarter on the way to a 47-point win.
The Demons have now got themselves up to third and the double chance is there for the taking as they look to build momentum in the back end of the season.
The Cats are coming off a 51-point loss to Leitchville-Gunbower last week that put a dent in their top-three aspirations.
Former coach Brodie Collins been the Cats' best player the past three weeks.
Last time: White Hills 13.10 (88) def LBU 11.8 (74).
Since 2010: LBU 18; White Hills 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Heathcote is riding a wave of momentum, now on its best winning streak since 2012 of five in a row, but such is the tightness of the competition the Saints are only a game clear of third, so can't afford to slip-up if they want to retain pole position.
Conversely, now is not the time of the year when you want a downturn in form and for the Blues, they have lost their past two games during which they have slipped from second to fourth.
The Saints playing to maintain top; the Blues playing to keep themselves in the double chance mix - stage is set for a cracker.
Last time: Heathcote 11.8 (74) def Mount Pleasant 9.11 (65).
Since 2010: Heathcote 12; Mount Pleasant 12; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
The Bulldogs certainly won't need any reminding that the Bombers' formline belies their sixth-position.
The Bombers have won their past three games, including back-to-back wins over top-five sides LBU and Mount Pleasant, and from a 0-4 start are very much in the finals equation.
Consecutive wins for the Bulldogs over Colbinabbin and Huntly the past fortnight in which they have climbed from third to now just percentage off top spot.
Ball-magnet Nick Waterson tearing it up in the midfield for the Bulldogs.
Last time: North Bendigo 17.17 (119) def Leitchville-Gunbower 10.8 (68).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Leitchville-Gunbower 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Not the profile of other games, but two teams that will be fiercely determined.
Having been up around the pointy end of the ladder for so long, it's rare for Colbinabbin to have now gone seven games without a win.
Meanwhile, the bottom-placed Hawks will be eyeing off this as a genuine chance to register win No.2.
Last time: Colbinabbin 8.13 (61) def Huntly 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 17; Huntly 10.
