The shape of the CV League One Men's ladder will be more defined after this weekend's round of action.
With four rounds remaining in the championship season, seven of the eight teams remain in the hunt to qualify for finals action.
Just seven points separate third-placed Shepparton United and seventh-placed Strathdale, with the top six teams at the end of the home and away season to qualify for finals.
Ladder leader Tatura (24 points) and second-placed Shepparton South (22 points) will battle it out over the final four weeks of the season for the championship prize and they seem destined to earn a bye in the first weekend of the finals.
Tatura travels to Shepparton United for this weekend's match of the round, while Shepparton South should have troubles collecting all three points against bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Saturday's two games will go a long way to determining rankings of Bendigo-based clubs Spring Gully, FC Eaglehawk, Epsom and Strathdale.
Sixth-placed Epsom will lose its place in the top six if it drops Saturday afternoon's home game against Strathdale.
Rattled by multiple season-ending injuries to key players, the Scorpions haven't won a championship match since May 21.
On the flipside, the Blues are in their best form of the season, with one win and three draws from their past five championship matches.
Fourth-placed Spring Gully United hosts fifth-placed Eaglehawk at Stanley Avenue from 5pm.
The Reds, who lead the Hawks by just one point, could be has high as third on the ladder or as low as sixth by the end of the round.
The CV League One Women's table is not as tight, with Strathfieldsaye Colts United to all but seal another championship by defeating Shepparton South on Sunday.
Colts are on 27 points and they have three games to play, while second-placed Shepparton United have 17 points with three games to play.
The third-placed Tatura and fourth-placed Spring Gully are 11 and 12 points behind respectively, but they have four games to play.
Those four teams are guaranteed finals action, leaving Eaglehawk (six points), Shepparton South (four points) and Strathdale (three points) to fight it out for the last two spots.
Eaglehawk is away to Spring Gully on Saturday afternoon, while in the other round 11 match this weekend, Shepparton United hosts Tatura.
