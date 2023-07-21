Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Industry and government figures urge vigilance in Farm Safety Week

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National advocacy body Farmsafe says the focus of Farm Safety Week 2023 will be tractor and machinery safety. Picture by Bryce Eishold
National advocacy body Farmsafe says the focus of Farm Safety Week 2023 will be tractor and machinery safety. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Local MP Gaelle Broad is among industry and government figures urging a focus on farm safety this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.