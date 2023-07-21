The Kalianna School community was ready for rest on Friday, with much of the school community kitted out in sleepwear for Pyjama Day.
An initiative of the Pyjama Foundation, the July 21 national event is aimed at raising funds for children in foster care.
Teacher Sally Bush said she thought every single teacher and many of the other staff were dressed in pyjamas.
"Everyone gets involved," she said.
Nine-year-old Keeden Svilar was happy in his Buzz Lightyear astronaut pyjamas, which had sparked conversation in class about space travel.
Kermit the Frog fan Jayce Allen, 12, had a Kermit on his Oodie.
But while the primary school students had voted for sleepwear, Years 7 and above opted to come to school in their favourite comfy clothes.
Haley Wheeler-Young, 14, said while she appreciated her Oodie, which is "like a big blanket you can just throw over yourself", she didn't like to wear it outside of home.
"You're just looking a bit lazy, like you can't be bothered," she said.
She welcomed the chance to come to school in her designer-ripped jeans.
Staff said the day was just one of many events initiated by the very active Student Representative Council, with the students organising some sort of fundraiser or event every term.
These have included crazy socks and crazy hair day, "a massive colour run" and a semi-regular footy colours day.
"They do a lot of fundraising and some of the money goes back to our students," Ms Bush said.
By mid-morning gold coin donations for the cause had just tipped over $200.
