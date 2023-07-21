GARDINER Reserve will be no place for the faint-hearted as Gisborne hosts Kangaroo Flat in a BFNL A-grade netball blockbuster on Saturday.
With both teams aiming to cement their spots in the top three ahead of finals, another epic encounter looms between the Bulldogs and Roos.
Only two goals separated the fierce rivals when they met at Dower Park in round four, with the Roos emerging victorious.
It was the latest in a long line of close encounters between the perennial powerhouses.
The Roos won last year's preliminary final by three goals, while the Bulldogs won in round 16 at Gisborne by five goals.
In 2022, the Bulldogs and Roos drew in Gisborne, while Kangaroo Flat took the points by two goals at home.
Gisborne won both regular season games in 2019 by one and four goals.
The Bulldogs (10-2) will enter the contest four points ahead of the Roos (9-3) and eager to build on their five-game winning streak.
Given the slim margins in games played between the two teams since 2019, Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer said accuracy in goals would be the undoubted key on Saturday.
"Both defensive ends were strong the last time we played, so it will come down to those little clutch moments," she said.
"We definitely had our chances to win it last time, but we know how good a team they are.
"But in saying that, so are we. We just need to take our chances when they come."
A RECAP OF LAST WEEK:
With only one game (against Sandhurst in round 16) to come against one of the current top four sides for the Bulldogs, Rymer knows a victory over the Roos can really help set their season up.
"I am confident we can get the win and I feel if we can beat Flat, we can pretty much seal our chances of top three," she said.
"It's a big game for us and exciting. We love playing against Flat."
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling will be hoping to break his Gardiner Reserve hoodoo.
He has not coached the Roos to a win in Gisborne since taking over as A-grade coach in 2018, while wins in general at the venue have been hard to come by for Kangaroo Flat over the last decade.
"We're really excited about this one. We are a different looking team to when we played them early in the season," he said.
"We've had a pretty good run the last few weeks after a couple of injuries, so we are looking forward to hopefully stopping that Gisborne curse.
"We drew down there (in 2021), but I've never won down there as a head coach. But we all know how tough it is to win down there."
Brought in mid-season to offset the loss of injured goal shooter Lou Dupuy, Cowling said former White Hills premiership star Ash Gilmore had made a smooth transition into the squad.
"She has been amazing. I have been absolutely rapt with how she has fitted in," he said.
"It's pretty tough coming to a brand new side knowing you haven't really played with anyone else before, but she has gelled so well and is so easy to coach.
"The girls love what she has brought to the table. She is a great asset both on and off the court."
The Roos could be without star goal attack Abbey Ryan, who has been battling illness during the week.
Regardless of the outcome, Castlemaine will be waiting in the wings, hoping to eventually take one of the Bulldogs or Roos' spot in the top three ahead of finals.
Following a hard-working win over Strathfieldsaye last week, the Magpies will aim to keep the momentum rolling against Eaglehawk on Saturday.
Despite their loss to Gisborne, the Hawks have been much-improved in recent weeks and are more than capable of troubling the Magpies, as they showed in an upset win over South Bendigo in round 10.
After jumping back into fifth spot at Strathfieldsaye's expense last Saturday, South Bendigo will look to keep hold of it when its plays bottom-placed Golden Square at Harry Trott Oval.
The Bloods win over Kyneton last week snapped a four-game losing streak.
Undefeated Sandhurst will be aiming to extend its 2023 season winning streak to 13 against Strathfieldsaye at the QEO.
Having fallen one win and percentage behind South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye, finals aspirant Kyneton can ill-afford a loss at Maryborough.
The Tigers have won only one of their last five games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.