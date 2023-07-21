Expressions of Interest (EOI) are open to landowners and business operators interested in using recycled water generated from the Heathcote Water Reclamation Plant.
Heathcote's growing population has resulted in increased wastewater inflows, which in turn, is resulting in the plant producing more recycled water.
Coliban Water Assets and Operations chief officer Danny McLean said to keep pace with recycled water production, new options are being considered for recycled water re-use in the region.
"This is an exciting opportunity for potential re-use customers, as recycled water is safe for many uses, often more reliable than other water sources, and rich in nutrients," he said.
MORE NEWS:
For more than 20 years the Heathcote Golf Club has successfully irrigated its course with recycled water and will continue to do so.
"In the coming years we are expecting an increase in the amount of recycled water available under a long-term agreement," Mr McLean said.
"We look forward to forming new partnerships with customers in this space and building on existing successful partnerships within the community."
Anyone within 10km of Heathcote interested in using recycled water, can apply.
OTHER STORIES:
The recycled water produced is Class C, suitable for use on food crops. It can also be used for agriculture or to irrigate public spaces, such as sporting grounds and golf courses.
After completing an EOI, staff will meet with applicants to go through a more detailed assessment of their needs and then work with preferred customer/s to develop an appropriate solution.
Applicants have until 5pm on Monday, August 14.
Visit connect.coliban.com.au/heathcote-recycled-water-initiative to learn more or submit an EOI.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.