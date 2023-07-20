Woman not seriously injured after crashing into tree

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree south of Newstead this morning.
Two Newstead CFA units responded to reports of a smoking vehicle on the Creswick-Newstead Road at Sandon just after 7.50am.
Newstead CFA captain Hilton Hazeltine said rescue equipment from Daylesford had also been called for but when the crews arrived they found the driver had got herself out of her vehicle.
Ambulance Victoria said the woman, believed to be in her fifties, was taken to Bendigo Health with minor injuries.
The incident was deemed safe just after 8.15am.
