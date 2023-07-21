BFNL: 'Enjoy your footy boys' - Chapman's final message to Tigers

OUTGOING Kyneton coach Paul Chapman's parting message to his former playing group is to enjoy the remainder of the Bendigo Football Netball League season.
Chapman's coaching tenure at the Tigers mutually came to an end earlier this week with six rounds left in what was his third season at the club.
The Tigers have announced assistant Darren Chambers, who has a storied history with the club of more than 250 games, will step up to coach out the remainder of the season.
Chapman's final game at the helm was last Saturday's 107-point loss to South Bendigo at home.
Chapman didn't take training on Tuesday night, but addressed the playing group on Thursday night.
"I caught up with the boys last night and I just spoke about getting back to enjoying their footy, but also having the want to do all the hard stuff that comes with that," Chapman said on Friday.
"Hopefully, the boys get back to loving their football again because when you do that, the hard stuff that comes along with it doesn't seem so hard.
"Darren Chambers taking over is a good thing for the footy club. He has been a Kyneton lad for so long, played in their last premiership (1997) and now gets the chance to coach his son (Jye), who has made his way into the senior team this year.
"And I believe Kyneton will bounce back over these next few weeks because they are starting to get a few guys who have been overseas back, so I'm hoping they finish the season off with some real enthusiasm, get that enjoyment back and really play for one another."
In announcing the coaching change on Wednesday morning, Tigers' president Hayden Evans said "the timing of the decision is because Paul has increased work and family commitments and the KFNC needs to commence planning for the 2024 season. This was a difficult decision handled respectfully and was made amicably."
Chapman was appointed coach of the Tigers in October of 2020, generating enormous buzz around not just Kyneton, but the BFNL given his football pedigree that included winning three AFL premierships with Geelong and the Norm Smith Medal in 2009, as well as winning a Cats' best and fairest in 2006 and also being named a dual All-Australian in 2009 and 2010.
Under Chapman's guidance the Tigers finished 7th in the COVID-shortened 2021 season and 6th last year, while Kyneton is currently 7th on the ladder heading into Saturday's game against Maryborough at Princes Park.
The Tigers had an 18-24 record under Chapman.
Notable victories with Chapman at the helm included round seven this year when the Tigers came from 17 points down during the last quarter to beat Eaglehawk by one point thanks to an after-the-siren goal to Cameron Manuel at Canterbury Park.
There was a pair of brilliant home victories last year against Golden Square (by seven points in round six) and Sandhurst (by 11 points in round eight) that were part of a six-game winning streak, while the Tigers' faithful will always savour any win over Gisborne, which Kyneton achieved in round five this year by two points.
"I've really enjoyed my involvement with Kyneton and the Bendigo league," Chapman said.
"I'm glad I took the job on when I did... country lads are fairly laidback and it's quite different to metro footy.
"The Bendigo league is a good standard of footy and I find it to be a lot more open with more outside runners than what I had experienced previously.
"When I was involved in the Western Region league (coaching Werribee Districts) it was a lot more contest-to-contest, old school football.
"In the Essendon District league (coaching Greenvale) it was more inside/outside, but Bendigo is more that outside footy that is a bit faster.
"I have enjoyed my time at Kyneton and wish the club and the league all the best in the future."
Kyneton is the second BFNL club this year to have had a senior coaching change mid-season, with Kangaroo Flat (Nathan Johns to Jeremy Hayes) having also done so late last month.
The Tigers head to Maryborough on Saturday having lost their past four games and are now 10 points outside the top five.
