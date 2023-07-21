AIMING to nail down the double chance over the next few weeks, Pyramid Hill is embracing a challenging run to the LVFNL finals.
Entering round 15 in third spot at 9-2-1, the Bulldogs will play three of their last four matches against teams inside the top five, starting this Saturday against Mitiamo at Mitchell Park.
A must-win clash against the Superoos will be followed by a showdown against top-of-the-ladder Maiden Gully YCW and games against Inglewood and fifth-placed Newbridge.
The Bulldogs won three of those games in the first half of the season, losing only to Maiden Gully YCW.
Pyramid Hill coach Gemma Scott said there was no doubting it would be a 'massive four weeks to end the season'.
"They're tough games, but hopefully we can get a few wins along the line. Regardless, we should be well prepared for finals by the end of it," she said.
"We did okay the first time around, but it will be tougher this time.
"(Star goal attack) Laura Hicks was out when we played Miti last time, so Saturday will be a very different game. You probably can't take too much from our last match-up with Miti."
Against Mitiamo, the Bulldogs will unfortunately be without 2017 premiership-winning captain and star midcourter Gabby Kennedy, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
While it's a heavy blow, Scott is for the most pleased with her side's form going into the game.
Despite a recent, but narrow loss to Marong, she said the Bulldogs were grateful to find themselves in the top three after having not contested finals since 2017.
"I would say we are going okay, but there are some pretty handy teams around, who might be a little bit more polished that what we are," a candid Scott said.
"We lost to Marong by four (goals), but it was definitely a competitive game and we were at no stage out of it.
"I was hoping to get that one, but they were just a bit better than us.
"We never seem to put sides away by much, but I'm sure we'll see just where we stand over the next four weeks."
Among the shining lights for the Bulldogs in recent weeks have been experienced goal shooter Jess Holdstock and midcourter-turned defender Imogen Broad.
"I had Imogen marked as a midcourter at the start of the season, but she has ended up as a key defender," Scott said.
"She can play everywhere - that's the beauty of her."
Possessing similar ambitions to Pyramid Hill of landing a spot in the top three, Mitiamo can jump above the Bulldogs with a win on Saturday.
Sitting fourth on the ladder, the Superoos have stamped themselves as one of the undoubted form teams in the competition, with six wins from their last seven games, and would love to make it seven from eight by beating Pyramid Hill for the first time this season.
Superoos coach Jen Wilson is rightfully viewing the inclusion of four-time league medallist Hicks this time around as a key to the outcome.
"Pyramid Hill are quite tall and that's where we are lacking a bit, but we are learning to play to our lack of height," she said.
"We are making up for it in other areas and just slowing that pace up into the ring to give our defenders a bit of a chance.
"There wasn't much in it last time, but to get Laura and her height and leadership back in there this time .... and her calmness .... it's going to make a difference."
Among the many bright features of last week's win over Newbridge for the Superoos were the brilliant feeding into the goal circle from Amelia Ludeman and the accuracy and poise of shooters Hicks and Carly Scholes.
In other games, Maiden Gully YCW will have redemption on its mind when it makes the trip to Newbridge.
The Maroons are the only side to have beaten the reigning premiers this season, defeating them by three goals in round six at Marist College.
Newbridge will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 25-goal loss against Mitiamo, while the Eagles are continuing to go from strength-to-strength following a 59-goal win over Inglewood.
In other games, Calivil United (3-9) hosts Bridgewater (5-8) and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (0-12) takes on second-placed Marong (9-3-1).
Inglewood has the bye.
