With six rounds remaining in the BFNL home and away season, South Bendigo sits in third place on the ladder with an 8-4 record.
With games against second-placed Golden Square and ladder-leader Sandhurst over the next two rounds, the Bloods have an opportunity to enhance their prospects of earning the double-chance for the finals - something that seemed unlikely at the start of the season.
After edging out Golden Square by one point in round four, the Bloods go into Saturday's home game full of confidence.
"The games against the benchmark of the competition are the games you can't wait to play,'' South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said.
"At Wade Street we showed we can match it with Golden Square, so hopefully we can take that form to Harry Trott Oval.
"We need to be better against Sandhurst after they beat us by 10 goals, but I feel as though we're an improved side since then."
The improvement comes on the back of the Bloods new-look group becoming more accustomed to playing together.
Off-season recruits Mac Cameron (ruck), Brody Haddow (midfield) and Steven Stroobants (forward) have had a big impact on the Bloods.
Cameron, who was best afield in last week's win over Kyneton, is leading the league in hit outs to advantage.
Haddow's second stint with the club is even more impressive than his first.
READ MORE: Weekend BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL teams
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
The ball magnet is second in the league in total disposals (409) and third in the BFNL in score involvements (105) - only behind the two best forwards in the competition Joel Brett (127) and Lachlan Sharp (113).
Stroobants has kicked 37 goals, including 11 in the past two rounds.
"We knew it was going to take a while for everyone to click,'' Horbury said.
"We have a new midfield group and I feel as though we are really starting to click now.
"Mac (Cameron) is giving us first use of the ball and he's been awesome for us.
"Forward of the ball, Stroobs (Stroobants), Brock (Harvey) and Kecky (Will Keck) are getting more used to playing together.
"We're starting to play the brand of footy that we want to play for longer.
"Against Sandhurst and Eaglehawk we didn't do that, so the challenge for us is to do that against the quality sides. I think it will happen."
READ MORE: All the stats leaders for BFNL round 12
The Bloods have moved into third place despite missing five key players in recent weeks.
Cooper Leon (travelling Europe) will miss another month before returning for the final two games of the home and away season.
Skipper Zac Hare and small forward Sam Griffiths remain sidelined because of injuries, while key defender Cam Taggert and key forward Will Allen have been named to return against the Bulldogs.
Griffiths is some chance to return for next week's Sandhurst game, while Hare's back injury could force him to to miss another three games.
While the Bloods are trying to consolidate third spot, the Bulldogs need a victory on Saturday to keep the pressure on Sandhurst in the race for top spot.
The Dragons have a tough game of their own on Saturday as they host fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye at the QEO.
Sixth-placed Gisborne must defeat Kangaroo Flat at Gardiner Reserve to keep its finals hopes alive.
Eaglehawk should bounce back from last week's shock loss to Gisborne by defeating Castlemaine, while Kyneton hosts bottom side Maryborough in its first game since mutually parting ways with coach Paul Chapman.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.