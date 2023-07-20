THERE'S plenty at stake for Athletics Bendigo Region's squad at Saturday's running of the Victorian Cross-Country Championships at Bundoora.
It's not only a chance to claim a state title, but also to qualify for the national championships.
A big day of racing in the On-backed series incorporates the Victorian All-Schools XC titles in which Bendigo Region has several top contenders across various age groups.
The action begins at 10am with the first of the All-Schools showdowns.
In the men's open 10km, Andy Buchanan is likely to lead the charge of the Bendigo Bats line-up.
Highs for Buchanan in the past year include seventh in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and representing Australia at the world cross-country titles in Bathurst.
The Bats featured prominently in the men's open 10km at last year's state titles.
Nathan Stoate, Brady Threlfall and Matt Buckell were fourth ,ninth and 11th.
The talented trio is in Saturday's field, along with Bats team-mates Jamie Cook, Jackson Eadon, Bryan Keely, Glenn McMillan, Archie and Oscar Reid, Ben Stolz, and Paddy Stow.
In the women's open, Alice Wilkinson will be aiming to climb a few placings after being 21st in last year's race in 40.03 minutes.
Bendigo team-mates Norah Armstrong, Taryn Furletti and Juliet Heahleah are in the women's open field on Saturday.
The Bats are also well represented in the veterans categories by Mike Bieleney, Anne Buckley, David Heislers, Trevor Kelly, Ben McDermid, Nick McDermott, Ruth Sandeman, Shaun White and Jill Wilkie.
First and second in the under-18 6km at last year's nationals in Oakbank near Adelaide, Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgam step up for the Bats in the under-20 8km of the Victorian All-Schools on Saturday.
They will be joined by Bats' team-mate Angus Macafee.
Racing at the 6km distance will be Phoebe Lonsdale, under-20; Logan Tickell, under-18; and Kade Hutchinson and Seb Rossi in under-17.
The under-16 boy's field to run 4km includes Bendigo young guns Avery McDermid and Merlin Tzaros.
Tully Lang will contest the under-18 girls' 4km, and Ebony Woodward the under-16 4km.
Competitors in the under-14 boys' 3km include Tyler Fynch and Fletcher White from the Bendigo Bats squad.
