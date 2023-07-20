WHITE Hills coach Lauren Bowles says her players are determined to turn the lessons learned in last week's loss to Elmore into a positive.
The second-placed Demons - now level on points with Colbinabbin in third - will look to rebound strongly against Mount Pleasant at Toolleen on Saturday.
The loss to Elmore was only their second defeat all season, with both defeats coming against the reigning premiers.
A 12-goal margin did not faze Bowles, who was happy with many aspects of the Demons' game against the Bloods.
"Defensively, we were really good. We got so many rebounds, something like nine, which is rare against a team like Elmore. And we had 15 gains," she said.
"We scored off 11 of those gains, which is pretty good.
"But I thought attacking-wise, whether that be on the centre pass or elsewhere, our decision making and timing probably weren't at their best.
"We weren't on our game as much as we normally would be in attack, but that's a credit to Elmore. They really did force those turnovers and Tahnee Cannan had a really beautiful game.
"She's such a flowing defender and able to pick off a fair bit of ball.
"But there were positives for us, particularly our defence all over the court and patches in attack as well."
READ MORE:
Bowles said the Demons were determined not to drop another game before finals, but were bracing for a tough clash against the Blues, who returned to form with a 20-goal win over Leitchville-Gunbower last week.
"Mounts are a tough team and currently in the top five and obviously need to keep winning themselves and have a lot on the line," she said.
"We want to be playing well going into finals, so we will really be looking at bouncing back and getting some of the things we didn't quite get right against Elmore into place.
"We want to secure second place going into finals and basically make sure we are playing our best netball at the end of the season and have that confidence that we can beat any team come finals."
In another game with implications on the top five, Elmore hosts Heathcote.
The Saints were overtaken by Mount Pleasant after last weekend's bye and will likely find it tough to recover any ground on Saturday.
But the draw will soon open up for coach Brooke Bolton's team, which is chasing its first finals berth in more than a decade, starting with a crucial clash against Mounts in round 15.
That will be followed by a trio of games against teams below the Saints on the ladder, Lockington-Bamawm United, North Bendigo and Huntly.
Elmore will be chasing its 13th straight win and remains unbeaten this season.
All but guaranteed the double chance, Colbinabbin can snatch second position with a win over North Bendigo on Saturday and a White Hills loss to Mount Pleasant.
The Bulldogs are still a chance to claim fifth and can seriously enhance their chances with a win.
At Lockington, LBU and Leitchville-Gunbower will both be chasing their second win of the season.
The Cats won the clubs' earlier season contest 53-41.
Huntly has the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.