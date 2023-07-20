Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Lucas Herbert on track to make the cut at The Open Championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert during round one of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Picture by Getty Images
Lucas Herbert during round one of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Picture by Getty Images

A triple-bogey late in his round took some gloss off Lucas Herbert's impressive start to The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.