A triple-bogey late in his round took some gloss off Lucas Herbert's impressive start to The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
The Bendigo golfer took advantage of his early tee time to be three-under par through his first 16 holes and, at the time, was at the top of the leaderboard.
However, a poor chip from the side of the tricky par-three 17th hole led to a triple-bogey six and Herbert finished with an even-par 71.
By the conclusion of round one, Herbert's even-par score was good enough for tied 32nd - five shots behind joint leaders Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillio and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht.
Despite the late triple-bogey, Herbert was happy with the way he played.
"I didn't think I did a lot wrong on 17 to make six," Herbert told Golf Australia.
"If you'd given me even-par at the start of the day, I would've taken it. I didn't think it was super easy out there.
"I'm not mad about it all. Obviously I would like to change 17, but I felt I maybe hit a poor chip shot and that was about it.
"I don't think I'll be the only one to run up a big score there.
"I think it's a great hole. It's a very tricky shot and there's not really a good miss. It's just not easy."
The highlight of Herbert's round was a superb eagle on the par-five 15th hole.
He was the equal-best Australian on day one alongside Min Woo Lee.
Adam Scott double-bogeyed the final hole to finish one-over par, while defending champion Cam Smith and Jason Day also shot one-over par 72.
