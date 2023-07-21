A MAN with a rare blood disorder is urging the City of Greater Bendigo to keep pandemic-era outdoor dining options at restaurants.
Paul Hurnall was recently diagnosed with Evan syndrome.
"My condition affects my immune system so the idea of indoor dining is not a safe option for me," he said.
Evans syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder that destroys the body's red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets. The signs can vary from person to person.
Mr Hurnell led work on a petition to the council urging it not to ditch outdoor dining options in October, when state law changes could bring an end to the practice at Bendigo restaurants.
Councillors will vote on formally accepting the petition when they meet on Monday but a response to its substance could still be several months away.
Mr Hernall conceded there would be other perspectives including from businesses and people who wanted to free up car parks.
He did not want to offer rebuttals to those as much as make sure his perspective was part of the council's deliberations.
"Mine is a medical perspective," Mr Hernall said.
"This kind of thing can be a blind spot in these decisions, sometimes."
Even dining on footpaths can be a problem for Mr Hernall. Tables in those sorts of areas can be too crowded.
So other outdoor areas with social distancing are among the few options available to Mr Hernall.
Fourteen businesses still had pandemic-era outdoor liquor licences in May this year.
Some of them want outdoor dining to remain.
Grill'd Bendigo manager Catherine Lancaster has said she wants one Bull Street traffic lane permanently closed for dining. She believed it would help make the street more of a dining destination.
"It looks beautiful when you are driving past, with all the umbrellas and the little white picket fences," she said several months ago.
Pandemic dining has attracted controversy in other parts of town including in View Street, where some non-dining businesses criticised arrangements in 2021 as social distancing restrictions began to lift.
They feared missing out on business because diners were filling car parks close to their shopfronts.
The council does not respond to items in its agendas in the immediate days before their meetings.
Councillors could vote to respond to Mr Hernall within two months under rules for their meetings.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
