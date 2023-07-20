HDFNL: Bulldogs captain Craig reaches 250 game milestone

FOR North Bendigo captain Aarryn Craig, the saying "right place at the right time" is one that rings true.
On the eve of another milestone game for the Bulldogs, Craig considers himself extremely fortunate to have been at North Bendigo during a golden era of the club that followed a barren period at Atkins Street.
Craig will play senior game 250 for the Bulldogs on Saturday against Colbinabbin at the North Bendigo fortress that is Atkins Street.
Craig first played with the Bulldogs in 2008 under coach Mick Simpson and for all bar his first two seasons at the club - excluding the years that were disrupted by COVID - he has played finals.
He's now a three-time premiership player with the club and while the Bulldogs are renowned as a power of the HDFNL given their sustained run of challenging for flags - they have played in seven of the past nine grand finals - it certainly hasn't always been this successful for the Bulldogs, who have a winning percentage of 68.1 since Craig arrived.
For nearly 40 years the Bulldogs went without a senior premiership before Craig and his team-mates finally broke the drought in 2015, winning the club's first flag since 1977 against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Another flag - also won against the Bombers - followed the next year in 2016, and again in 2019 when the Bulldogs defeated Colbinabbin in which Craig featured among the best players, with North Bendigo again well-placed for another tilt sitting in second position on the ladder with a 9-2 record entering round 14.
"It has been a good era to be part of and nice to help be responsible for some of the success we've had," Craig said this week.
"But it's as much about the people behind the scenes who bring the right people into the club that complements what happens out on the field."
Craig joining North Bendigo in 2008 is linked back to his brother, Ash, who was playing at the club when he made the move.
"Ash hadn't played footy for a couple of years, but went to North the year before (2007) and so I followed him and I suppose I've become part of the furniture since," Craig said.
"I guess if Ash hadn't have gone to North then you think about the great people you wouldn't have met along the way. The club has been so great and accommodating to me over the years.
"When I first started there were those names around the club like the Alfords, Robertsons, Fords and Bennetts and it's nice to know that down the track the Craig name is going to be associated with North Bendigo as well."
Craig has been incredibly durable since joining the Bulldogs, having played 249 of a possible 261 games for the club, while he has also been remarkably versatile as well playing all over the ground.
As well as being a three-time premiership player with the Bulldogs, Craig is also a dual best and fairest winner in 2018 and 2021, as well as being runner-up four times, inter-league representative and has captained the club since 2020.
