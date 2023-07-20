Bendigo Advertiser
269 Barnard Street, Bendigo | Classic period home still looks sharp

By House of the Week
July 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Charming family home on the city fringe | House of the Week
  • 269 Barnard Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1,150,000 - $1,250,000
  • Agency: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Cameron Rogister on 0411 956 937
  • Inspect: Saturday, noon - 12.30pm

This classic Victorian weatherboard is the perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury.

