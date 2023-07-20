Charming family home on the city fringe | House of the Week

This classic Victorian weatherboard is the perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury.
With a striking nod to Tudor style homes, the house is in terrific condition for its age. "In a prime position, it's still got some great architectural points that aren't readily available today," says Cameron Rogister from Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate, noting the ornate mantelpieces and open fireplaces as two of his favourite aspects of the home.
With its impeccable design, high-quality craftsmanship and a wealth of period features, the property presents an unparalleled opportunity for the most discerning buyer.
The charming facade has a combination of classic architectural elements and modern finishes, coupled with traditional cottage garden landscaping.
Inside the property is like stepping back in time in all the best ways, with plenty of period features retained to make this home truly unique.
The centrepiece is the large front living area, with a bay window, traditional features and fireplace. The very flexible floor plan includes four bedrooms, with two bathrooms at either end of the property. The laundry at the rear has plenty of storage cupboards.
Five separate split system units throughout the home provide year-round comfort, while a solar panel system on the roof helps to keep bills to a minimum.
The country style kitchen is equipped with 900mm freestanding cooking appliances, a dishwasher, walk-in pantry and loads of timber cabinetry.
Off the kitchen is the meals area, complete with a fireplace, and double doors that open onto a private covered deck for indoor and outdoor entertainment.
There is easy access to off-street parking in Broom Street, a lock-up double carport and low maintenance landscaping around the 705 square metre property.
New owners will no doubt enjoy what this prime location has to offer, be it a walk to the View Street arts precinct, Queen Elizabeth Oval or Rosalind Park. It is also close to local and private schools, and all of Bendigo's wonderful shopping, restaurants and cafes.
The house is a true haven for those wanting refined living spaces, contemporary amenities and a touch of tranquillity. Don't miss the chance to own this truly remarkable property. Contact the agency for more information.
