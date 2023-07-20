Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

58-60 Crusoe Road, Kangaroo Flat | Great subdivision potential

By Feature Property
July 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great subdivision potential | Feature property
Great subdivision potential | Feature property
  • 58-60 Crusoe Road, Kangaroo Flat
  • Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car -
  • $660,000 - $680,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • Agent: Amy Arthur on 0431 684 818
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10am - 10.30am

Nestled in a leafy locale just minutes from amenities and Bendigo's bustling CBD, this property includes an extensive and spacious 2000 square metre allotment with potential for a two-lot subdivision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.