Great subdivision potential | Feature property

Nestled in a leafy locale just minutes from amenities and Bendigo's bustling CBD, this property includes an extensive and spacious 2000 square metre allotment with potential for a two-lot subdivision.
With a power pit already set up along Crusoe Road to service a subdivision, the groundwork for future development is in place.
High fencing and electric gates provide privacy and security, while a wide driveway leads to the low maintenance garden and a spacious verandah.
The original home has undergone a renovation, preserving its character while incorporating modern touches throughout.
An open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area creates a seamless flow for everyday living. The new kitchen has quality appliances, a stone island bench, and delightful views of the garden.
There's also a further rumpus room that could be a home office, studio, or additional bedroom, with private access from the front verandah.
A light-filled sunken living area has floor-to-ceiling windows that let in an abundance of natural light.
The house comprises three good-sized bedrooms, including a walk-in robe in the main bedroom.
Located just minutes from schools, childcare and supermarkets, it's also on the Melbourne side of Bendigo, making it an easy commute via the Calder Highway or V/Line train.
You can explore the potential for development or choose to extend the current residence. The possibilities are endless and an inspection will not disappoint. Contact the agency today for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.