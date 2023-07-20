Bendigo Advertiser
529 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo | A charming Victorian

July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
A charming Victorian | Feature property
  • 529 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
  • $520,000 - $560,000
  • AGENCY: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agent: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: Saturday, 2pm - 2.30pm

Built in 1885, this well-presented Victorian cottage is ideally positioned on Hargreaves Street in the heart of Bendigo.

