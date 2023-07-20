A charming Victorian | Feature property

Built in 1885, this well-presented Victorian cottage is ideally positioned on Hargreaves Street in the heart of Bendigo.
Behind a traditional picket fence, the home is rich in heritage charm.Features include an original bullnose verandah, an open fireplace with mantel, and tall Baltic ceilings that add a touch of elegance and character to the home.
There is a functional kitchen/meals area with gas cooking, which opens to an adjoining covered back patio.
The house provides spacious and comfortable living, with three good-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom that has a shower and claw foot bath. There is also a convenient internal laundry.
The gas heating system and reverse cycle air conditioning provide year-round comfort, while the double garage with concrete floor and power provides ample space for parking and storage. The 395 square metre block has off-street parking and rear access.
Enjoy the convenience of a great location with this original inner city home. Contact the agency for more information.
