Michelle Noonan, Ros Bradbury and Greg Woodman claim doubles pickleball gold

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:04pm
Bendigo club pickleballers Michelle Noonan and Ros Bradbury celebrate their gold medal success at the recent doubles tournament in Somerville. Picture supplied by Bendigo Pickleball Club
AS THE Bendigo Pickleball Club gains momentum, more club representatives are achieving success across the state.

