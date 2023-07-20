AS THE Bendigo Pickleball Club gains momentum, more club representatives are achieving success across the state.
At a recent one-day doubles tournament in Somerville, the four-person Bendigo team came back with another swag of medals.
Leading the team was Michelle Noonan, from Kerang, who won both the 60-plus titles on offer.
Noonan combined with Greg Woodman in the 60-plus mixed and then with Ros Bradbury in the women's doubles.
Although Noonan has a great history of titles in tennis over a long career, this was her first pickleball tournament and the results couldn't have been better for her.
Even more surprising was the fact that in the round robin lead up to the finals, Noonan and Bradbury had been beaten 0-15 by the pair they faced in the gold medal match.
Undeterred and with a different match plan in place, the pair took to the court and came out victorious with a nail-biting 15-13 victory.
Alongside the double gold wins for Noonan were the gold medals for Bradbury and Workman and also a silver medal to the established pairing of Woodman and Paul Henshall in the men's doubles, which added to their previous medals from the Tasmanian Open back in June.
They will be pairing up again for the national titles, to be held in Sydney in late September.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport across Australia and in other countries as it appeals to all age groups, improving fitness, acuity, reflexes and overall wellbeing.
It is easy to learn, has low impact on the body and is a sport for life.
The social nature of the sport makes it very appealing to many.
Interested community members are invited to come along and try the sport, which is played in Bendigo at the Eaglehawk Table Tennis and Badminton Centre.
Times and details can be found on the Bendigo Pickleball Club's Facebook page.
