Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

What's on in central Victoria this week | July 20 - July 27

Updated July 21 2023 - 11:51am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fortuna Villa owner Paul Banks invites you to High Tea at the historic house. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Fortuna Villa owner Paul Banks invites you to High Tea at the historic house. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

From high tea, to classical concerts, to wine tastings - if you are a fan of the finer things in life (or pirates!) there is something for you this week in and around Bendigo. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.