From high tea, to classical concerts, to wine tastings - if you are a fan of the finer things in life (or pirates!) there is something for you this week in and around Bendigo. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
A "very witty, modern" Pirates of Penzance production will open at The Capital this week. The Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre show features 26 student performers, from Years 6 to 12, and behind the scenes are an array of young costume and set designers, make-up artists and theatre hands. Audiences who get along to the show can expect a "very vibrant, energised show which looks fantastic and has amazing singing". Tickets $45/$40. Where: Capital Theatre, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Various dates from Thursday, July 20 - Saturday, July 29.
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Cheryl Davie at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Live music. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm - 11pm.
A harpist serenades you as you travel to a bygone era and enjoy a traditional high tea served with a selection of delicious cakes, scones, sandwiches and savoury treats at Fortuna Villa. Kept secure for many years for Defence purposes, the Villa is once again open to the public. Enjoy a selection of teas, coffee, or a glass of champagne, beer or wine with your high tea, then take a tour of the villa and wander around the lake. Tickets $95 ($85 concession). Duration approximately 2.5 hours. Please ensure you arrive on time to allow you to fully enjoy the experience. Please note though the property is fully restored there is no disabled access due to stairs and uneven surfaces. Where: Villa Fortuna, 22-48 Chum Street, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Saturday, July 23, 12.30pm - 2.30pm and 3pm - 5.30pm
Ironbark Gully Friends are planting 2500 trees for National Tree Day and need your help. Planting at Garden Gully Reserve, the event aims to improve the ecological value of the site and make it a green, community driven space for the future. Free event, includes barbecue. Organisers ask you consider walking or cycling to the site. Facilitated by Ironbark Gully Friends Landcare Group and supported by the City of Greater Bendigo and Planet Ark Environmental Foundation Where: Garden Gully Reserve, 38 Victoria Street, Ironbark. When: Sunday, July 23, 10am - 2pm.
"Courage. Integrity. Other stuff. Vote 1 Randy Feltface." Randy Feltface has spent the past eighteen years carving out a unique niche on the international comedy circuit. He was nominated for best comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold out seasons in London and New York and featured several times at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He made his US television debut as crowd favourite on NBC's Bring The Funny, and his comedy specials have become pirated YouTube sensations. And now he's performing in Bendigo for one special night of political laughs. Tickets here. Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 21, 07.00pm.
Peter Sheahan's Walk Up raises money for community groups in the Bendigo region. Door proceeds from the event will go to the Heartbeat Bendigo charity. Expect poetry, yarns, raffle, country, rock and blues. Entry $10. Performances by: John K, Mooka, Evelyn Sheahan, Ken Bice, Noel Evans, Rod Fraser, Bob Westwood, Kevin Moore, Les Smith, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Rick Sheahan, Debbie Penhall, Shane Reilly, Terry Andison, Dee Hart, Rod Briant, Noel Evans, Olive Brice OAM. Where: Golden Hills Motel, 145 Marong Road, Bendigo, VIC 3550 When: Sunday, July 23, 1.00pm - 5.30pm.
International phenomenon Candlelight Concerts is coming to Bendigo for a host of candle-lit live music performances. For two nights, the lights at Bendigo Town Hall will be turned off and the stage will instead by illuminated by thousands of candles for an intimate concert by Melbourne-based string quartet Eclective Strings. Violinist Amy You said Candlelight Concerts, a concept started by global live entertainment company Fever, led to the quartet playing all over the country. "To go somewhere that is more regional is really exciting for us, almost as an outreach kind of concert. I myself am from Geelong, so the regional support is really great for classical music." Where: Bendigo Town Hall, 189-193 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Two nights, this weekend July 22 and August 19.
Comprising pianist Helena Kernaghan, violinist Kaori Sparks and cellist Sam Goble, the Orpheus Trio, a leading regional chamber ensemble, is performing in the Lauriston Chapel at Langley Estate in "The Power of Art". Joined by distinguished soprano Merlyn Quaife AM, the trio and sopranos will take audiences for a rare performance of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich and Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor. Refreshments follow the performance in the Langley Hall mansion. Adult $40, concession $35, under-18 free. Where: Langley Estate, 484 Napier St, White Hills VIC 3550. When: Sunday, July 23, 3pm - 4pm.
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - August 31.
Enjoy an intimate and special wine tasting experience every weekend at Heathcote Wine Hub. Ticket includes three thoughtfully selected Heathcote wines (3 half glasses), cheese boards (imported cheese, olives, quince paste, fruit and nuts), and coffee. $40 per head. Where: Heathcote Wine Hub, 146 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523. When: Week on Friday and Saturday, 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award. The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: June 17 to August 20.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Put on your best wears and get ready for a night of grooving to the Australian Army Band at the Heathcote RSL 5th Annual Black Tie Ball. Ticket includes a three course dinner. Licensed formal event. For Tickets call Lyn on 0409 767 582. Where: Heathcote RSL Hall, 127 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523When: Saturday, August 12 from 6pm.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 28.
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit www.thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
