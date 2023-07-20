Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Athletic Club fun run honours John Burke

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Athletic Club president Justine Babitsch, Gabby Rusbridge, Peter Hayes and Michael Preece prepare for the John Burke Memorial on August 20. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Athletic Club president Justine Babitsch, Gabby Rusbridge, Peter Hayes and Michael Preece prepare for the John Burke Memorial on August 20. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO athletics legend John Burke will be celebrated by his former club, with a fun run on August 20 named in his honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.