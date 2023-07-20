BENDIGO athletics legend John Burke will be celebrated by his former club, with a fun run on August 20 named in his honour.
To be staged by the Bendigo Athletic Club, the John Burke Memorial will be run at No. 7 Reservoir, with runners from across the community urged to get involved.
All funds raised by the event will be donated to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne.
It will run in conjunction with the club's 6500m invitational and non-penalty events, as well as junior races.
Burke, who was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2014 for his services to athletics and the community, died in June last year after a battle with cancer.
A much-respected and revered coach, he was a fine athlete in his own right and was a founding member of the Bendigo Athletic Club in 1974.
He was the first person to be awarded life membership of the club in 1981 and in 2013 was honoured with an Order of Australia Medal.
With entry only $10, club runner and committee member Michael Preece said the club was aiming to attract as many runners as possible to the event.
"The more the merrier. It's incorporated with a Bendigo Athletic Club race as well, but we are hoping to get as many people outside of the athletic club to come and support it," he said.
"It's much more than just one of our athletics events and one we'd like to grow over time.
"All funds raised will go towards the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"John had a long battle with cancer over the years and spent a lot of time at the Peter Mac Centre, so we thought they would be a great organisation to fundraise for.
"I've been in contact with them a lot over the last few months and they can't thank us enough for putting this event on."
Further highlighting the cause, Preece said nearly everyone knew of someone who had been affected by cancer, or had used the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"My mum battled cancer and was at the Peter Mac for a while. Cancer is just so prevalent these days," he said.
The run will be sponsored by Matthew McEvoy Osteopath, with McEvoy being a nephew of Burke.
It will also come towards the end of another successful cross-country season for the Bendigo Athletic Club, with only the Dick Kitt Memorial (6500m) to follow on Sunday, August 27.
To register for the run, visit the Bendigo Athletic Club Facebook page.
