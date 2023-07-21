Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man Aaron Gaunt charged with multiple child sex offences

By Ben Loughran
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:30am, first published July 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Aaron Gaunt is set to plead to a number of child sex offences in October. Picture by Branden McCarthy.
Serial child sex offender Aaron Gaunt will face court again in October on charges linked to 14,000 items of child sex material after having the case adjourned in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

