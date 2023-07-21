Serial child sex offender Aaron Gaunt will face court again in October on charges linked to 14,000 items of child sex material after having the case adjourned in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.
Glenn Cooper, the lawyer appearing on behalf of Mr Gaunt, said the man would undergo a psychiatric evaluation in September with a report to be complied in the two weeks following.
Mr Gaunt is yet to enter a plea to a number of child sex offences. One indictable offence of distribution will be re-examined before the October court date.
The court heard it was unclear if Mr Gaunt distributed some 14,000 items of child sex material or whether he simply had access to a dropbox "in the cloud".
Judge Geoffrey Chettle agreed to pushing the matter back until the report from the psychologist was complete and the distribution charge was cleared up given how the man was "facing very serious charges" and how Gaunt had an extensive history of child sex offences.
Judge Chettle ordered the matter be remanded until October and Mr Gaunt be held in custody until the next hearing date.
