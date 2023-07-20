Rug up and check out these events that will warm your soul this week

It's been a frosty few days here in the Greater Bendigo region, but don't let that stop you from checking out what's on.
If you're looking for a warm place to sit, NEXUS have got a few Pirates of Penzance productions that will open at the Capital Theatre on Thursday night.
From July 20, Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre will feature 26 student performers, from Years 6 to 12, who have spent months in classes and rehearsals to get to this point.
International phenomenon Candlelight Concerts is coming to Bendigo for a host of candle-lit live music performances.
On Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, August 19, the lights at Bendigo Town Hall will be turned off and the stage will instead by illuminated by thousands of candles for an intimate concert by Melbourne-based string quartet Eclective Strings.
Violinist Amy You said Candlelight Concerts, a concept started by global live entertainment company Fever, led to the quartet playing all over the country.
There's a lot to see and do, so make sure you check it all out.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
