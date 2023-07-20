SOCCER: Spring Gully United and Eaglehawk paying tribute to Toots

ALL 37 Spring Gully United senior and junior soccer teams will wear yellow arm bands and be raising money for the Cancer Council this weekend when the Reds pay tribute to their first life member, Greg Trewhella.
Spring Gully United and Eaglehawk will also be playing for the Trewhella Cup and Toots Shield.
Trewhella has links with both clubs, but spent the majority of his time with Spring Gully United.
Known as Toots, Trewhella won both league titles and league and club best and fairest awards with the Reds, while also coaching all age groups and spending many years on the committee, including as president.
Trewhella died in September of 2006 - the same year he became the first life member of Spring Gully United - following a battle with cancer.
The Trewhella Cup is awarded to the club that has the biggest win average of the day across the three senior games, while the Toots Shield is presented to the winner of the men's division one match, which will be played at Stanley Avenue from 5pm on Saturday.
"We missed a few years due to COVID and are making up for it this year in memory of Toots, who is a legend of our club," Spring Gully United president Wes O'Shaughnessy said.
"The Toots Cup between Spring Gully United and Eaglehawk has been played over the years so both clubs can show respect for this great man as a much-respected opponent, as a great club person and player, but more importantly, as a great friend and family man."
