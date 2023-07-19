Bendigo Advertiser
Jockey Madison Lloyd strengthens strike rate aboard the Mick Sell-trained Lovin' Laughs

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 20 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
Madison Lloyd on Lovin' Laughs holds out Beau Mertens on Kaliuwaa Falls to win at Sandown on Wednesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
KYNETON galloper Lovin' Laughs bounced back to his best form by scoring a tough all-the-way win at Sandown on Wednesday.

