KYNETON galloper Lovin' Laughs bounced back to his best form by scoring a tough all-the-way win at Sandown on Wednesday.
The six-year-old gelding, trained by Mick Sell, notched up his eighth career win with an impressive victory over the 1300m trip at starting odds of $31.
Third-up from a spell on Wednesday, Lovin' Laughs stepped out with the key addition of jockey Madison Lloyd.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a close association with Mick and Mel Sell and Lovin' Laughs and duly gained her third win and fourth top two finish from eight rides aboard the son of Foreplay and Caribbea.
It was a career-best effort for Lovin' Laughs, who had won twice previously at Sandown, but had never been successful at benchmark 70 level.
Mick Sell praised both a tough performance from the gelding and a textbook ride by Lloyd.
"Maddy Lloyd knows the horse inside out, but on top of that, nine times out of 10 she rides our horses spot on," he said.
"He led all the way pretty much. What can you say? It was a good ride."
Sell further thanked wife Mel, who had taken on the bulk of the stable work in recent months, as he recuperated from a broken ankle and fractured leg sustained in a horse accident in late April.
"I can't thank her enough. She's done all the work lately, and the daughter and the staff. They've done a massive job," he said.
The win gave the Sell stable its third city win for the season, including two with Lovin' Laughs and the other with Magnum Bullet at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve.
Lloyd, who ended the program with a double following her sentimental win on Neverstandingstill one race earlier, was proud to have bolstered her strike rate aboard Lovin' Laughs.
"(The Sells) have supported me through my whole career. I have a really good relationship with this horse, he just always puts in his best every time I sit on him." she said.
"I just can't help but love him to bits.
"I think coming off the rail again (was the difference). He was beautiful, switched off and lovely in front and every time one tried to head him, he just kicked again. He's tough."
Meanwhile, Sell was not discouraged by the performance on Wednesday of Magnum Bullet, who finished seventh in the race, 2.55-lengths behind his stablemate.
"He's never got 1300m, we just had nowhere to go with him," he said.
"There were two races - one in Sydney and one in Adelaide - but if you can't win it's a long way to go.
"It was just a good fitness run."
The five-year-old gelding's six wins from 30 starts have all been at 1100m to 1200m.
