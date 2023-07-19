Protesters against AEMO's proposed new VNI-West transmission line took the opportunity of the Premier's visit to Maryborough on Wednesday to share their message on placards and in person.
"If they can't afford the Commonwealth Games, they can't afford this," Bill Baldwin from Marnoo said of the 500 kV double-circuit overhead transmission line, which would connect Victoria and NSW.
"It will destroy productive farming ground that feeds the country."
Jason Barrett from St Arnaud said the infrastructure would also destroy endangered wildlife in western Victoria, including brolgas and wedge-tailed eagles.
"I think if everyone understood it, the whole country would be opposed," he said.
Both farmers claimed there was also a serious fire risk from the infrastructure that had not been acknowledged.
The Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector is planned to connect Victoria and NSW, strengthening Victoria's link to the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectricity storage project and playing a significant role in "a once-in-a-century energy transition", according to the Australian Energy Market Operator.
But farmers have called for a rejection of the lines, particularly on the grounds they don't link to regional grids and thus benefit country communities.
Next week members of the Victorian Farmers Federation will vote on a call to stop, or slow, construction of the project at the organisation's annual conference, which will be held at the MCG on Monday and Tuesday.
Those landholders who would host the giant towers may be more amenable to the project, given a proposed annual payment of $8000 per kilometre of powerline for a 25-year period.
The Victorian government gave the go ahead to progress the VNI-West project in May.
