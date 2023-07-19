Bendigo Advertiser
VNI-West protesters took message to Premier in Maryborough

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 20 2023 - 7:15pm, first published July 19 2023 - 7:00pm
A St Arnaud farmer holds a VNI-West protest message up to a car in Maryborough on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe
A St Arnaud farmer holds a VNI-West protest message up to a car in Maryborough on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe

Protesters against AEMO's proposed new VNI-West transmission line took the opportunity of the Premier's visit to Maryborough on Wednesday to share their message on placards and in person.

Jenny Denton

