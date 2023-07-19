The housing plan promised to Bendigo as part of its athletes' village build is now up in the air, a day after the state government canned the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Plans that have at times foreshadowed 212 townhouses and 46 apartments for people once athletes finished with a site in Flora Hill appear to have been scrapped as the government sifts through the rubble of the cancelled 2026 Games.
The potential blow to builders would come on top of the economic whack of ditching the 12 days of sports in 2026 in Bendigo, and the brand loss to the city's tourism industry now that the event will not be televised internationally.
Development Victoria on Wednesday told all businesses vying for contracts to help build the athletes' village that the tender was cancelled.
"Dear Bidders, we refer to the announcement by the Victorian Government that the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games will not proceed," the department said.
"As a result of this decision, Development Victoria is ceasing the Request for Proposal for Project Management, Superintendent's Representative and Quantity Surveying Services."
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Bendigo's athletes village was not going ahead during a tense media conference in Maryborough where Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan refused to resign for bungling the 2026 event.
Mr Andrews instead talked up a new promise to build 1300 social and affordable housing homes in regional Victoria with a new $1 billion Regional Housing Fund.
He could not give exact details on when and where these would be built though he said it "[stood] to reason" more of them would be in Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and the La Trobe Valley.
"I can't tell you exactly the addresses of all of them or give you their floor plans because we haven't worked that through," Mr Andrews said. "As soon as we do though we'll be able to update you."
The premier said the government was no longer locked into athletes' village sites, or the "particularly detailed nature of our agreements and the requirements of Commonwealth Games authorities".
"Exactly what gets built on them, that'll be a subject of discussion and feedback," Mr Andrews said.
When pressed he said the government wasn't necessarily scrapping all housing work plans already done in host cities.
The government insists it would work with councils, regional partnerships and local communities to work out the right mix of stock in each region "including Bendigo", according to a media release issued on Wednesday.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
