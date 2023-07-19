Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Suns hosting FIDA footy double-header

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:12pm
FIDA footy fever returns to Bendigo this weekend, with the hometown Suns hosting a double-header at Weeroona Oval.

