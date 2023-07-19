Bendigo Suns hosting FIDA footy double-header

FIDA footy fever returns to Bendigo this weekend, with the hometown Suns hosting a double-header at Weeroona Oval.
Undefeated Bendigo Suns White (5-0) will take on Rupertswood (2-3) at 11.30am, while Bendigo Suns Red (3-2) will clash with Kyneton (0-5) at 10am.
The round six clashes will be the last before grand final day at Kyneton on Sunday, August 13.
Given second-placed Bendigo Suns Red's massive percentage advantage over Rupertswood in third, grand final day match-ups have already been determined, with the two Bendigo teams preparing to reignite their rivalry from last season in the premiership showdown.
Rupertswood and Kyneton will clash in the curtain-raiser.
But there will still be plenty to play for and much fun to be had at Weeroona Oval this weekend, according to Suns Red co-coach and club spokesperson Jedd Manton.
"It's been a really great season for everyone involved and a lot closer this year with some tight games," he said.
"Everyone has enjoyed it and really looking forward to grand final day after this weekend.
"The aim is to share the grand final around each year, so it's great to see it being played in Kyneton this year."
Manton said Bendigo Suns White had clearly stamped themselves as the team to beat this season with a perfect 5-0 record, albeit Suns Red had gotten within eight points in round five at Kyneton and 14 points at the QEO in May.
But as evidenced by last season's grand final result when Suns Red beat the previously undefeated White, upsets do happen in football.
Kyneton has come closest to upsetting the ladder leaders this season, losing by only four points in a low-scoring affair at Kyneton on June 18.
"Kyneton looks like they have recruited a few more players as the year has gone on, which is good for them and the league," Manton said.
"It will be a big day this Sunday. We'll have a barbecue running and we are trying to source a coffee van for the day and it's free entry."
The Victorian FIDA Football League was formed back in 1991 and is the oldest community-based football league in the state for people with a disability.
Affiliated with AFL Victoria, the league provides an environment that promotes fitness, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging.
