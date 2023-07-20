Improving Bombers on the up in HDFNL as Keam is reappointed

WHEN Shannon Keam was appointed coach of Leitchville-Gunbower last October he spoke of his optimism for the Bombers to make a "sharp rise".
The Bombers had just come off one win and the Heathcote District league wooden-spoon in 2022.
Twelve games into Keam's tenure at Leitchville-Gunbower the Bombers have been the competition's big improvers this year.
The season did get off to a shaky start when the Bombers lost their first four games, but since then they have gone 5-3 over their past eight games.
Two of those five wins have come against top-five sides in reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United and Mount Pleasant.
Last week's two-point win over Mount Pleasant highlighted the progression of the Bombers over the course of the season given they lost to the Blues by 96 points in round four.
A fortnight earlier the Bombers were pipped by ladder-leader Heathcote by seven points having earlier copped a 103-point belting off the Saints in round two, again highlighting the big steps forward taken under Keam, who has been reappointed coach for 2024.
"It has been a holistic approach to lifting our standards across the week and then on a Saturday and that is starting to show in a few of our results," Keam said this week.
"We are able to stay in games longer and be competitive against the top sides and, hopefully, that is giving our volunteers and supporters that extra incentive to come down to the footy and support their local team."
The sixth-placed Bombers take on Lockington-Bamawm United that has won five-straight at Lockington on Saturday.
Win and the Bombers would close to within one game of the top five and keep themselves in with a shot of making the finals over the last month of the home and away season in what has been a big turnaround for a side that last year lost nine games by more than 10 goals.
