NCFL round 14: Battle for the double chance heats up

Spectators are always treated to a spectacle when Birchip-Watchem and Donald face off in the NCFL.
Last year's Grand Finalists are set to resume hostilities this Saturday in arguably the most important match of 2023 so far.
With the Bulls sitting second on the ladder and the Blues behind them in third with a lower percentage, the clash will go a long way to determining who'll get a coveted double chance.
"It's as important a game in terms of ladder placing as we've had this season," Bulls coach Trevor Ryan said
"We know we always have to play our best footy to win against Donald, and there's no doubt if we don't get our act together, they'll beat us like they did earlier in the season."
Ryan's opposite number, Blues coach Rohan Brown was equally excited about the clash of the titans.
"It's always a great, highly contested game of footy with elite players all over the ground," Brown said.
"They're a powerhouse, and we'll have to put some plans in place for a few of their gun midfielders who we need to stop if we want to stand a chance."
The match between the pair in round three was another classic, with Donald coming from the clouds to snatch victory on the Bulls' home turf and get a measure of revenge for their 2022 Grand Final defeat.
Ryan said he hopes his side has learnt from the mistakes of that afternoon where the Blues kicked four goals to one in the last term.
"We were disappointed with that performance as we had the game in our hands and let them run over the top of us to steal it," he said.
"But we've learnt a few things from it by watching the vision and saw where we let ourselves down in those clutch moments."
The Bulls are plodding along, having won their last two.
However, they are far from playing their best footy, with both victories being scrappy wins against Charlton and Wycheproof-Narraport.
"We've won games we should of but they were anything but convincing," Ryan said.
"We haven't been moving the ball or playing the style of footy we like, even though we're getting plenty of forward entries."
There are some big inclusions on the table for both coaches.
Bulls ruckman Lochlan Sirett is expected to return from injury for his first game since round seven after just failing to get up in time against the Demons last Saturday.
The Bulls have felt his absence, with Ryan forced to depend on young ruckman to shoulder the load in a competition with plenty of seasoned big men.
For the Blues, they are expecting a host of players to return, including Jamie Papalia, Chris Lynch and Ross Young.
Elsewhere in NCFL round 14 action, the Demons will look to keep in touch with the top four against bottom-placed St Arnaud, mid-table clubs Wedderburn and Boort face off while Nullawil has a tricky road trip to an in-form Charlton.
