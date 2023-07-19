A drop in recorded Influenza B cases may not paint a true picture of the virus in the Bendigo region, a public health physician has warned.
Greater Bendigo and Loddon Mallee regions recorded 239 and 778 cases respectively as of July 17, 2023, compared to 451 cases and 1285 at the same point last year.
Despite the apparent downward trend, Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit physician Dr Naveen Tenneti said recorded numbers were only representative of those tested, and that true numbers could be higher.
"These numbers likely represent an under-estimate of the true burden," Dr Tenneti said.
Previously, reports of the death of a student on the NSW Central Coast and an 11-year-old on Queensland's Sunshine Coast after contracting the flu prompted the Sunshine State's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to mandate free vaccines for all Queenslanders.
In Loddon Mallee, close to half of all recorded Flu B cases have occurred in children aged under 15, while around 10 per cent were among residents aged over 65.
Dr Tenneti said his unit was aware of outbreaks of influenza and other respiratory infections in residential aged care, disability care, and educational settings.
Simple measures including staying home if you become unwell, washing hands, and wearing a mask reduces the risk of spread, while vaccination protects individuals and those around them, Dr Tenneti said.
"Vaccination against influenza reduces the risk of getting infected," he said.
"While some people will still get infected despite being vaccinated, they will be at reduced risk of severe disease or hospitalisation."
