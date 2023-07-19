Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Bendigo Agricultural Society pleased that infrastructure projects to go ahead

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Cook and Tori Hern ahead of last week's Australian Sheep and Wool Show at the Bendigo showgrounds, which is still primed to receive a new building. Picture by DARREN HOWE
Emily Cook and Tori Hern ahead of last week's Australian Sheep and Wool Show at the Bendigo showgrounds, which is still primed to receive a new building. Picture by DARREN HOWE

Agricultural societies say they are relieved that there will be a commitment to new infrastructure upgrades, despite the shock cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.