Bendigo's Girton Grammar School will be the first in the state to turn classroom learning on its head - in another dimension.
With state-of-the-art tools such as virtual reality and augmented reality, the school's new Lumination Learning Lab will offer students the opportunity to solve real-world problems and develop critical skills that are highly valued in the workplace.
"Our students will learn how to explore, innovate, and collaborate with cutting-edge technology," Girton Grammar principal Dr Emma O'Rielly said.
"The decision to build this virtual learning space represents a major step forward in ensuring our students are prepared with the necessary skills for success in a rapidly evolving world."
Within the lab, students will have a chance to explore different countries through Google Maps, feel weightless in a space station or dissect animals like they would in their science classrooms.
The room will be constructed by immersive technology company Lumination and be built in a classroom within a newly refurbished building on Girton's Senior School campus.
Lumination was founded in South Australia in 2016 with the goal of disrupting the conventional classroom.
"It gives students a chance to immerse themselves in their learning and have a stronger connection to the experience," Lumination learning design lead Shai Coggins said.
"By immersing these students in real-world scenarios directly connected to the curriculum, their engagement increases, and they have an opportunity to develop the key 'human' skills they need to succeed."
Lumination has over 20 Labs in use or in progress across Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales and is expanding into the defence, government and enterprise sectors.
"We're excited to witness the achievements and limitless potential our students will realise as a result of this virtual learning facility."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
