Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Girton Grammar becomes first Vic school to teach in virtual reality

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girton students will now be able to learn differently through virtual reality. Picture by Alex Gretgrix
Girton students will now be able to learn differently through virtual reality. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

Bendigo's Girton Grammar School will be the first in the state to turn classroom learning on its head - in another dimension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.