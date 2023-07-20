Hawks looking to break away from the pack over next two weeks

The CVFLW season is tightening like a vice, with four teams separated by one win fighting for three finals spots.
One of these teams is third-placed Eaglehawk, who face a seemingly easy but crucial next two weeks against the bottom sides in North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
With the potential to finish second and snare a double chance or even drop out of finals, both firm possibilities for the Hawks, their percentage of 206.44, will be of the utmost importance.
While that percentage will hold them in good stead to not drop out of the top four, with Golden Square (96.46) and Bendigo Thunder (165.96) far behind them, they do trail Woorinen.
Hawks coach Molly Metcalf says Friday nights clash with North Bendigo begins the most important period of her side's campaign.
"We're only sitting 14 per cent behind second place, so we know how important the next two weeks are to put as much scoreboard pressure on as possible," she said.
"It's going to be so important to bank two wins to solidify ourselves in the top four because, at the moment, it's anyone's game."
The Hawks come in fresh after being the club to miss out on participating in the CVFLW triple header on the QEO last Sunday.
While disappointing not to play on the big stage, the bye came at the perfect time for the Hawks, according to Metcalf, who are now refreshed for the final assault towards the postseason.
"I think we needed the week off because the game against Castlemaine was pretty intense," she said.
"We had a few sore bodies from and niggling injuries from that one, so we definitely utilised the break to get effect."
The Hawks head into the match as firm favourites, but the Bulldogs have improved significantly since their last meeting in round three, which the Hawks won by triple figures.
A win against the Storm last week came after honourable losses to Castlemaine and Square.
"Week by week, their improving off the charts and they have picked up a few players since we played them in round three," Metcalf said.
"We watched them on Sunday against Strathfieldsaye, and they looked quality, so we know not to take anyone lightly."
The Hawks have added a couple of key inclusions to their side for the remainder of 2023, with VFLW-listed player Drew Ryan and Bendigo Pioneer Lexie Moss both set to play the rest of the season at Canterbury Park.
Elsewhere in CVFLW, round 11 action top travels to bottom when undefeated Castlemaine take on winless Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane on Friday night.
The feature match of the round takes place on Sunday when Golden Square make the trip up to Woorinen.
After its convincing loss to the Thunder last week, Square desperately needs a win but will head into this one as underdogs.
However, Square's only win against a top-four opponent this season came against the Tigers in round three, where it won a thriller by five points.
