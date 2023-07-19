Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Goals scored with $8000 grant for Marong NetSetGO program

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong Football Netball Club NetSetGO participants are excited to be the beneficiaries of an $8000 grant. Picture by Darren Howe
Marong Football Netball Club NetSetGO participants are excited to be the beneficiaries of an $8000 grant. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER losing thousands of dollars worth of netball equipment in last year's floods, things are on the up for Marong Football Netball Club's popular NetSetGO program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.