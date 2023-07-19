Goals scored with $8000 grant for Marong NetSetGO program

AFTER losing thousands of dollars worth of netball equipment in last year's floods, things are on the up for Marong Football Netball Club's popular NetSetGO program.
The Panthers, who play in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League, are among 11 netball clubs or associations from across Australia to receive funds from the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants.
Much of the club's NetSetGO equipment, including goal posts, bibs, sports bean bags and hoops, were damaged in the floods that ravaged the central and northern Victoria regions last October.
But Marong FNC netball operations manager Brittany Hercus said the club had made do as best as possible in the aftermath to deliver a successful netball starter program in 2023.
"We lost most things. We salvaged the balls, which could be cleaned and used again and some other things, but we had to improvise a bit this year," she said.
"Plus the courts were in dire need of cleaning, which we have had to take care of through the year.
"The (program) coaches and co-ordinators worked things well this year to use what we had, but this money will come in nice and handy.
"This will make it easier to provide the best program they can and with all the right equipment."
The club has received $8000 to assist with equipment replacement.
Hercus said any leftover funds would be dedicated to helping grow the program and increase participation numbers.
The Panthers' NetSetGO program has been running for four years and this year had 45 participants.
With Marong experiencing rapid production growth, those numbers are predicted to swell over the coming years.
"We only see those numbers growing in line with the growth of the town," Hercus said.
"We've just finished our NetSetGO program for this year, so the new gear will be utilised next season and beyond.
"We're very grateful to Woolworths, it's a great amount of money we can utilise for the good of the town. We really appreciate the support."
The grant has only added to the buoyancy around Malone Park relating to netball, with the club's A-grade team sitting second on the ladder, and B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under sitting on top.
Since 2019, Woolworths, in partnership with Netball Australia, has donated more than $1.3 million to over 300 grassroots netball clubs.
Woolworths group chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said "Grassroots sport is at the heart of local communities across Australia."
"That's why we're passionate about partnering with Netball Australia to give young players and their clubs a helping hand to nurture the next generation of netball stars."
