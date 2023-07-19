Bendigo Pioneers quartet impress at National Championships

Vic Country concluded its Under 18 National Championships campaign last Sunday with a 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) win over the arch-enemy Vic Metro.
Three of the four Bendigo Pioneers players (Harley Reid, Oskar Smart and Ollie Poole) selected in the Vic Country squad played in the match, with Poole making his debut.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree was side by side with his quartet of stars throughout the carnival, being one of Vic Country's assistant coaches.
O'Bree said he and his fellow staff were very impressed with how Poole performed in his first game in the famous Big V shirt.
"He always gets about 14 to 16 possessions, but I thought the impact he had with his 14 disposals on Sunday was exceptional," he said.
"He didn't miss a target, and his decision-making, which he's been working on hard in the past six weeks, has become a massive weapon for him.
"Instead of blazing away, he is now showing everyone he's a quality kick, and hopefully, he can continue that form into the back end of the season."
Expected number one draft pick Harley Reid played every match of the carnival and, according to O'Bree, 'enhanced his credentials' even though there have been reports that Allies superstar and Gold Coast Suns academy player Jed Walters might have usurped him on several clubs' drafts boards.
Although being his side's best in their second game against Western Australia with 26 disposals, ten marks and two goals, O'Bree said it took some time for the gun to get into his work after a significant layoff heading into the Championships.
"He spent quite a bit of time forward because he hadn't played in five weeks coming into it, so it took him a bit of time to find his feet," he said.
"But as the carnival progressed, he began to get more midfield time and 11 clearances on Sunday was a pretty good showing."
Bottom-ager Archer Day-Wicks didn't play in the Victorian derby but highly impressed in his only game against WA collecting 14 disposals and a goal to be voted amongst his side's best.
O'Bree said the lessons he'll have gained from being in a National Championships environment will be priceless heading into his senior year.
"It was a massive experience for him to be around like-minded kids who want to be the best," he said.
"It was good for him to learn off blokes he aspires to be like, and hopefully, he can help a couple of the younger guys who come into the program next year with the knowledge he acquired."
Leitchville-Gunbower product Oskar Smartt showed great signs of maturity to recover from a poor first game against South Australia, and subsequent omission to highly impress the Vic Country coaching staff when he returned to the side on Sunday.
"His first game, I think he was a bit overwhelmed, and his expectations might have been too high," O'Bree said.
"But when he came back against Vic Metro, he really enjoyed the experience and got some reward.
"He might not have had the numbers he liked or deserved, but he had a solid impact in our forward half, and the coaching group was very pleased with his performance."
Vic Country ended its National Championships campaign in third spot with a 2-2 record.
The Allies recorded its first title at the Championships, finishing undefeated.
The Pioneers don't return to the park until August 5 against Gippsland Power.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.