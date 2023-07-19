Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pioneers quartet impress at National Championships

By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Harley Reid during his best on ground performance against Western Australia. Picture by Paul Kane/AFL Photos
Vic Country concluded its Under 18 National Championships campaign last Sunday with a 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) win over the arch-enemy Vic Metro.

