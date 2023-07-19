Marg Rae is keen to see less people struggle through a dementia journey, thanks to La Trobe University's latest collaborative project.
Ms Rae has been caring for her friend Dot Poynton for the last eight years and said in the beginning it was difficult to get help.
"There wasn't a lot of information around back then," she said.
"It's fantastic to see this come out now."
Ms Poynton had prior experience looking after her mother who also had dementia, so was well aware she could have it too when the symptoms began.
"I had to keep going back to the doctor and told them something wasn't right," she said.
"It wasn't until Marg came with me because I would forget what the doctor had told me that I was finally diagnosed."
Ms Rae said nothing had really changed for the pair after they moved in together.
"I just make sure Dot has her medication and I spend time with her," she said.
"For me, it's important that we go out for lunch with friends during the week or go out often because socialising is so beneficial for dementia patients."
Ms Rae said looking after Ms Poynton had not put any strain on their friendship.
"I want to be there for Dot, no matter what," she said.
On July 18, the university's John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research unveiled a resource ready to facilitate better access to dementia care and support services within the Greater Bendigo region.
The resource outlines the services available for people to access at five different stages, relevant to their needs, along the dementia journey:
Ms Rae, who contributed to the project, said it was great to see the booklet finally released.
"It was great to be able to be a part of this project and ensure newer carers, patients and families find it easier to get help," she said.
"It was important that the voice of a carer was there during the process because we know what we need."
You can find a digital version of the booklet here.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
