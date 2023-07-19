Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate wanted woman Darcee Randall.
The 25-year-old woman is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in relation to failing to appear on bail and contravening community correction orders.
MORE NEWS:
Ms Randall is approximately 160cm tall with hazel eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Investigators have released an image of Randall in the hope someone may be able to provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.